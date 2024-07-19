Get ready for another international, high-adrenaline spy adventure with Sophie and J.J. in My Spy: The Eternal City. An all-new sequel to the 2020 spy comedy film My Spy, the latest action-comedy film follows CIA agent J.J., who teams up with his protégé (and now stepdaughter) Sophie, to accompany her on her school trip to Italy, where they get involved in preventing a catastrophic nuclear attack aimed at the Vatican. My Spy: The Eternal City is directed by Peter Segal, a filmmaker-actor best known for making films like Anger Management, 50 First Dates, and Get Smart, and who also directed the first film.

My Spy: The Eternal City stars Dave Bautista (Dune: Part Two) and Chloe Coleman (Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves), who reprise their roles as CIA agent J.J. and his protégé, Sophie. Kristen Schaal and Ken Jeong will also reprise their roles from the first film alongside new cast members like Anna Faris, Craig Robinson, and Flula Borg.

The spy comedy sequel is set to be a fun film, with plenty of action and excitement, where international espionage meets a scary school trip. To find out when and where you can watch My Spy: The Eternal City, check out the guide below to find out how you can watch the spy comedy sequel.

My Spy: The Eternal City is scheduled to be released on Thursday, July 18, 2024, on Prime Video.

Is 'My Spy: The Eternal City' on Streaming?

As an Amazon MGM Studios production, My Spy: Eternal City is set for a direct streaming release on Prime Video, following the previous film, My Spy’s success on the streamer. A few of the other new movies landing on Prime this July include Jason Statham’s The Beekeeper and the music biopic Bob Marley: One Love.

Can You Watch 'My Spy: The Eternal City' Without Prime Video?

My Spy: The Eternal City is a network original and exclusively available for streaming on Prime Video with a subscription. Since My Spy is also currently streaming on Prime Video, you can also catch up on the first film before My Spy: The Eternal City or watch both as a double feature after the sequel releases. Prime Video is also home to films like The Courier and the 24th James Bond film Spectre among several spy action and thriller titles for genre fans.

Watch the Trailer for 'My Spy: The Eternal City'

The official trailer of My Spy: The Eternal City, released in June 2024, opens with what looks like a flashback scene from the first film where Coleman's Sophie and Bautista's J.J. walk away from an explosion. The footage then shows a much older Sophie, now a high-school student, and J.J., a bit older and “wiser,” who finds it difficult to navigate the adolescent changes in the little girl he once mentored. The scenes quickly cut to Sophie setting out for her school choir trip to Italy and J.J. decides to chaperone, much to Sophie’s disappointment. While J.J. looks at this as an opportunity to bond better with his stepdaughter, the teenage Sophie now sees that as him trying to stop her from having fun. But when they learn about a bombing scheme at the Vatican, J.J. and Sophie don their spy suits and join the CIA’s team to prevent a massive catastrophe.

Following the first official trailer of My Spy: The Eternal City, Prime Video also released a Collider exclusive sneak peek, which shows J.J. and Sophie in a gym and having a conversation about how they both have changed. While Sophie feels that her super spy friend has become soft and lost sight of his career, J.J. thinks that she has lost interest in becoming an agent.

Packed with high-octane car chases, thrilling action set pieces, and enough comedy, My Spy: The Eternal City looks like an entertaining action film to watch this summer.

Other Movies Like 'My Spy: The Eternal City' You Can Stream

My Spy'

Peter Segal directs this spy comedy action film. My Spy follows a toughened CIA operative, J.J. (Bautista) who is tasked with surveillance of a woman named Kate to catch her criminal brother-in-law. When her precocious nine-year-old daughter, Sophie (Coleman) discovers the spying equipment and confronts J.J., he is outsmarted by her wits and charm, and she blackmails him into training her to be an agent. Though reluctant at first, the two soon develop a bond and they become quite a duo. On its release in 2020, My Spy met with mixed reception from critics but had a generally positive review from genre fans. Following its short theatrical release before the COVID-19 pandemic, the spy comedy film had a wide streaming release on Prime Video, where it met with success and popularity. The film led to a direct sequel, My Spy: The Eternal City, set to stream on Prime in July 2024 with the main cast members from My Spy also returning.

'Spy Kids'

This 2001 spy action comedy film, which turned into a massive media franchise, was created by Robert Rodriguez (Sin City). Spy Kids follows secret agents Gregorio (Antonio Banderas) and Ingrid (Carla Gugino), who fall in love and decide to raise a family. Many years later, when the couple mysteriously disappear and their teenage children, Carmen (Alexa Pena Vega) and Juni (Daryl Sabara), end up becoming spies to save their parents from an evil mastermind and set out on a globe-trotting spy adventure that might also make them save the world. On its release, Spy Kids was a huge success, both among critics and at the box office, and led to worldwide popularity and a major pop culture reference. The film earned a Saturn Award nomination for Best Fantasy Film and Rodriguez earned an ALMA Award for Outstanding Director. The film’s success spawned the huge Spy Kids universe that includes four film sequels, an animated series, comic books, and video games. Regarded as “a fusion of Willy Wonka and James Bond”, Spy Kids and the other films in the series are known for depicting significant themes in a family-action-comedy setting, and for showcasing Latino heritage.

'Kindergarten Cop'

This 1990 action-comedy film comes from Canadian filmmaker, Ivan Reitman, who is best known for directing Ghostbusters. Kindergarten Cop follows John Kimble, a tough LAPD detective who goes undercover as a kindergarten teacher to track down Cullen Crisp convicted drug dealer who is obsessed with finding his estranged wife and child, now living under assumed identities. The Terminator star Arnold Schwarzenegger leads the cast as Detective John Kimble, with Richard Tyson (Black Hawn Down) as Cullen Crisp, along with Pamela Reed (Jericho), Penelope Ann Miller (Carlito’s Way), Linda Hunt (The Year of Living Dangerously), and Carroll Baker (The Game) starring in various supporting roles. Kindergarten Cop also marks a reunion for Reitman and Schwarzenegger, who had previously worked together for Twins, co-starring Danny DeVito. On its release, the film fared well at the box office but had mixed critical reception. However, the film transformed Schwarzenegger’s image as an actor, and he was praised for expanding into comedy following a continuous streak of hard-hitting action and thriller films throughout the 80s.

