Get ready for an epic mission in My Spy The Eternal City, as Dave Bautista and Chloe Coleman take on international espionage!

JJ and Sophie race against time in Italy to stop a terrorist plot, with familiar faces and new thrills in store.

My Spy The Eternal City premieres on Prime Video on July 18th.

At long last, the dynamic duo of Dave Bautista and Chloe Coleman are back, and the stakes are a lot higher in the first trailer for My Spy The Eternal City. Prime Video's sequel to the 2020 family espionage adventure, My Spy, has been in consideration since the first film was released, and the footage finally offers a look at where the pair are heading after their lengthy absence. Picking up years after CIA operative JJ moves in with his little spy-in-training Sophie and her mother Kate (Parisa Fitz-Henley), the film takes Bautista and Coleman abroad for some international espionage and a high school trip.

The trailer shows the family preparing for a journey through some of Europe's most historic and breathtaking locales, as Sophie's high school choir is selected for a prestigious Italian tour. JJ sees it as a great opportunity to bond with his new stepdaughter and offers to chaperon the group through the many sights of Italy en route to a performance for the Pope in Vatican City. However, what should be a trip about making memories and having fun becomes a race against the clock as JJ discovers they've been wrapped up in a terrorist plot without any idea what they stepped into. He and Sophie will have to spring into action to save the day before the villains can bring about their sinister plan.

Beyond Bautista and Coleman, The Eternal City will see a few returning faces from the original, including Kristen Schaal as JJ's partner and tech specialist Bobbi and Ken Jeong as his boss David Kim. The sequel only further stacks the roster for more family spy thriller fun, with Anna Faris, Flula Borg, Craig Robinson, Billy Barratt, and Taeho K joining the cast. Also returning is the creative team behind the original including writers Erich Hoeber and Jon Hoeber, and director/co-writer Pete Segal.

What's Next for Dave Bautista Beyond 'My Spy The Eternal City'?

Since the release of the first My Spy, Bautista has shot into the stratosphere as one of Hollywood's brightest contemporary stars thanks to roles in the Guardians of the Galaxy films, both Dune films, and the Knives Out sequel Glass Onion. He still has a lot to look forward to after The Eternal City as well. Coming up in September, he'll reunite with his old Marvel colleague Pom Klementieff for the action thriller The Killer's Game. His schedule for the next few years is completely packed, including Trap House, Aang: The Last Airbender, The Last Showgirl, and Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas, the prequel show to Zach Snyder's 2021 film Army of the Dead.

Before all of that, though, My Spy The Eternal City arrives on Prime Video on July 18. Check out the trailer above.

