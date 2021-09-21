Back in July, a new Netflix miniseries called My Unorthodox Life revealed that fashion designer and entrepreneur Julia Haart had one of the most peculiar lives someone could have. She was part of an ultra-Orthodox Jewish community for many years, until she just up and left with her four children and decided to take the reins on the modern world. And we’ll continue to see her do that, at least for another season.

Netflix has renewed My Unorthodox Life for a second season, and this time we can expect to see more fashion, family, female empowerment, faith, fabulousness, and of course, more Haart. Season 1 surprised viewers with some shocking insider information such as the community having rules for which shoe you have to tie up first, and apparently, Haart is not done dropping revelations.

Of course, being open about a conservative community has its price, and Haart’s decision to speak out about her experience was the subject of backlash and controversy. Whether the CEO of Elite World Group (the largest conglomerate of modeling agencies in the world) will address the responses from the Jewish community in Season 2 of her series or not, we’ll have to wait and see.

Image via Netflix

RELATED: 'Midnight Mass' Review: Mike Flanagan's Profound, Infuriating Horror Homily on Faith & Fanaticism

The unscripted series plays out like a Keeping Up with the Kardashians, following the day-to-day activities of Haart’s family and business with her husband, Silvio Scaglia Haart. Haart’s kids are still figuring out how to live in a world with no restrictions and in which they can speak out about whatever they are feeling or experiencing, and all of them are very into fashion and entrepreneurship. Haart’s memoir, also about her experience from Jewish Orthodox to CEO, titled Brazen: My Unorthodox Journey from Long Sleeves to Lingerie, is set to come out in early 2022. The show is executive produced by Jeff Jenkins, Ross Weintraub, Reinout Oerlemans, and Haart.

You can stream all nine episodes of My Unorthodox Life now on Netflix. Season 2 has yet to set a release date.

KEEP READING: 'FBoy Island' Renewed for Season 2 at HBO Max

Share Share Tweet Email

'The Wheel of Time' Recasts Mat Cauthon Role for Season 2 of Amazon Series Season 1 is set to premiere on November 19.

Read Next