‘Myst’ TV Show in the Works from Writer of ‘Thor,’ ‘X-Men: First Class’

A television series based on the popular video game Myst is in the works at Village Roadshow, which has tapped Thor and X-Men: First Class scribe Ashley Edward Miller to write the pilot and serve as showrunner, reports Deadline.

First released in 1993, Myst is a first-person graphic adventure game with a rich narrative history, though it focuses on a woman named Anna and her brilliant grandson Atrus. When Anna discovers the D’ni civilization in a cavern deep below the New Mexico desert, she triggers a world-shaping set of events, as the D’ni have the unique ability to write books that can link to other worlds. It’s that ability and the ensuing fallout from its discovery that serves as the catalyst for the Myst franchise.

Myst was one of those games that I never played myself, but I knew people who played it. I don’t even think I’m alone at Collider in saying that. It was created by brothers Rand and Robyn Miller and their company Cyan, and Rand will produce the Myst series with his youngest brother, Ryan Miller, as well as Isaac Testerman and Yale Rice at Delve Media. Village Roadshow has been developing the IP for the past year, and the property was previously developed by Legendary TV, which at one point had a deal with Hulu for a live-action series.

Myst was the best-selling PC game of all time until 2002, and has sold over 15 million copies worldwide. Village Roadshow believes the game has enough mythology to support a multi-platform universe that will encompass film and both scripted and unscripted television shows. That seems a bit ambitious to me, as Myst feels more like a relic of the ’90s to me than a tentpole TV series, but I was never much of a gamer. I’ve just seen what happened with The Dark Tower and fear that the same pitfalls lie in wait for the Myst series.

Miller, who is of no relation to the Myst creators as far as I know, is an experienced TV writer and producer whose credits include Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles, Black Sails and Lore. He’s also writing a planned remake of Big Trouble in Little China for Dwayne Johnson.

As for Village Roadshow, the company is developing a reboot of the war-themed '60s sitcom Hogan's Heroes, which doesn't seem like a great idea either, though I suppose that one depends more on the take and the cast.