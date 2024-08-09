The mystery genre traces all the way back to Edgar Allan Poe, and talented artists have been expanding upon it since. Sir Arthur Conan Doyle based Sherlock Holmes' investigative style of deductive reasoning on the Gothic master's work, and eventually, the literary medium would influence the world of cinema to create some of the greatest movies ever made. Nowadays, there have been so many takes on the mystery genre that it can take on various forms and styles. It often combines with the police procedural and film noir, but it can also be a thriller, a comedy, or a court drama. So long as the central conflict of the movie consists of characters investigating something while the audience tries to figure it out, too, then it qualifies as a mystery.

The ordinary fare produces a satisfying answer to the puzzle, but following genre conventions to a T doesn't make a movie perfect; it doesn't even necessarily make it good. Most, if not all, great movies transcend their genre by emotionally affecting their audiences more than others. The best mystery movies of all time subvert expectations not only in plot but in style, narrative structure, tone, or other ways. Therefore, the perfect mystery holds up an intense, unsettling, and compelling mirror to the human condition that makes its audience keep thinking even after the story ends.

10 'Anatomy of a Fall' (2023)

Directed by Justine Triet

Image via NEON

A mystery generally has a heroic protagonist who tries to figure out who did something, but this ambiguous courtroom drama has the accused as the main character. Winner of the 2023 Palme d'Or at Cannes, Anatomy of a Fall sees a writer (Sandra Hüller) tried in a French court for allegedly making her husband fall to his death. Whether or not she ought to be sympathized with or condemned is up to the viewer to decide, as there is plentiful evidence that supports both perspectives.

This heavily immersive movie distinguishes itself by keeping audiences in this ambivalent mindset even after the film is over. While it's easy to throw in a definitive happy ending in a story like this, Anatomy of a Fall's eerie tone ensures that viewers will be no more relieved if she's found guilty than if she's found innocent. Along with its intense interrogations, enthralling twists, and fierce look at a dysfunctional marriage, this multilingual movie will go down as one of the greats.

9 'Chinatown' (1974)

Directed by Roman Polanski

Image via Paramount Pictures

Featuring one of the best screenplays ever written, Chinatown is about private investigator Jake Gittes (Jack Nicholson), who gets hired to find out how a man got set up and drowned in a nearby water facility. It may take place in the '40s, but it has the color and style of a '70s neo-noir. It makes the California landscape pop, but this doesn't make the gradually more dangerous case at its center any less intimidating or mysterious.

Faye Dunaway and John Huston (who usually worked as a director and was no stranger to a good noir) put in career-best performances for a film that delves into darker and darker territory. Chinatown is about power, greed, and the immoral depths to which a human being can sink. Considered a classic since its release, Chinatown is a mystery-thriller that is expertly told and pays off with an ending so devastating that it cemented its final line as one of the most famous ever put on screen.

8 'All the President's Men' (1976)

Directed by Alan J. Pakula

Image via Warner Bros.

One of the greatest political thrillers of all time, All the President's Men is also very much a mystery. Based on the book by Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein, Robert Redford and Dustin Hoffman respectively play them as they gradually uncover the truth behind the breaking-and-entering of the Democratic National Committee headquarters. An ode to journalism and the power of the press, this film demonstrates the hard work, courage, and perseverance that goes into getting to the bottom of a culturally significant event.

Even its original viewers knew how this movie about the Watergate scandal would end, and yet they were enraptured by its incredible craft anyway. Likewise, people nowadays can understand what it might have been like for Woodward and Bernstein as they made revelation after revelation about the political corruption in Washington, D.C. Along with the iconic character Deep Throat (Hal Holbrook), All the President's Men stands as one of the most significant movies about American politics by far.

7 'Psycho' (1960)

Directed by Alfred Hitchcock

Image via Paramount Pictures

One of Alfred Hitchcock's greatest achievements, Psycho has been a cinematic giant for well over 60 years. Based on Robert Bloch's novel of the same name, the movie starts with Marion (Janet Leigh) robbing the bank she works in and going on the run. Things take a dark turn at the Bates Motel during the famous shower scene, which cloaks the killer in darkness and would go on to get parodied to death in countless movies and shows.

This is a top-shelf psychological study of a man (Anthony Perkins) whose relationship with his mother seems troubling at best. It's compelling how this mystery-thriller avoids the structure of having one main character investigate a crime throughout, letting a few different characters carry the story instead. This is one of Alfred Hitchcock's final masterpieces, providing a twist that demonstrates how the master of suspense wasn't done yet.

6 'L'avventura' (1960)

Directed by Michelangelo Antonioni

One of Michelangelo Antonioni's greatest works, L'avventura is one of the strangest mysteries around. A woman (Lea Massari) goes missing during a swim, launching an extended search by her lover Sandro (Gabriele Ferzetti) and best friend Claudia (Monica Vitti). Sandro comes on to Claudia suspiciously soon, but eventually, she returns his advances and gains a profound emotional conflict. There is a mesmerizing scene in which Claudia finds herself surrounded by men, highlighting her inner guilt, the male gaze, and countless other interpretations.

It's all about the atmosphere, a group of wealthy people wandering through empty spaces. The landscape throughout is absolutely gorgeous (especially in the beginning), yet it highlights the characters' quiet dissatisfaction and loneliness. This unorthodox mystery invites the viewer into the world of its characters without giving closure, so anyone who wants a short and simple narrative that resolves itself easily will be disappointed. Like life, L'Avventura seems to suggest there are never simple answers, perhaps because there shouldn't be.

5 'Vertigo' (1958)

Directed by Alfred Hitchcock

Image via Paramount Pictures

Vertigo has one of the best classic movie posters ever made, an orange and white swirl that foreshadows this movie's focus on appearances and how they can mess with one's head. Former detective John "Scottie" Ferguson (Jimmy Stewart) is tasked with keeping tabs on a friend's wife, which leads to a dark plot in which his extreme fear of heights comes into play. It's one of Stewart's best performances, helping the audience understand the degree of his obsession with someone he blames himself for losing.

This masterpiece's twist leads to a fascinating character arc for a woman (Kim Novak) who is willing to change her appearance for the man she loves. Vertigo's mood has a hypnotic quality that doesn't let up, beautifully uplifting a mystery that revolves around someone Scottie only knew from afar. Along with the acting and direction, this complicated mystery-thriller-romance is just as absorbing today as it was in the '50s.