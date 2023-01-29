The Mysterious Benedict Society has been cancelled on Disney+. The adventure fantasy series, which premiered on June 25, 2021 on the platform, has come to an end after just two seasons. The sad news was announced on Twitter by the show’s co-creator and executive producer, Phil Hay.

In his announcement, Hay expressed love for everyone who made The Mysterious Benedict Society happen. Describing it as a life-affirming experience, Hay said the second season will mark the end of the show, adding that he has no regrets, and he is proud of what they made. He concluded by telling fans that the show lives on Disney+.

“Dear Friends, season 2 will mark the end of The Mysterious Benedict Society’s Journey on Disney+. We Love everyone who helped make this truly special and indeed life-affirming experience happen. No regrets, so proud of what we made. The beauty of streaming is that the show lives on Disney+ and you can find it whenever you want to visit.”

Image via Disney

The news about the show’s end comes in a little over a month after Season 2 ended. The second season, which debuted on the streamer on October 26, 2022, focused on the four orphans as they reunite after a year to put pieces of riddles and clues together in order to bring Mr. Benedict (Tony Hale) and Number Two back after discovering that they had been kidnapped. The kids take on a dangerous scavenger hunt around the globe designed by Mr. Benedict to find clues that will destroy the latest scheme planned by the kidnapper, L.D. Curtain, also Mr. Benedict’s twin brother (played by Hale).

Speaking about the end of the series on Instagram, Hale said it was hard to say goodbye to the show. He added that he is thankful to Disney TV Studios and Disney+ for making The Mysterious Benedict Society happen. The Mysterious Benedict Society is based on a bestselling Young-Adult novel of the same name written by Trenton Lee Stewart, published in 2007. The series was first picked up by Hulu, but it was relocated to Disney+ before its premiere.

Alongside Hale, the show also stars Kristen Schaal, MaameYaa Boafo, Ryan Hurst, Gia Sandhu, Seth B. Carr, Emmy DeOliveira, Mystic Inscho, and Marta Kessler. Matt Manfredi and Hay serveD as creators and writers. They also executive produced the show with Darren Swimmer, Jamie Tarses, Karen Kehela Sherwood, David Ellender, Matt Loze, Deepak Nayar, James Bobin, and Todd Slavkin. Swimmer and Slavkin also serve as showrunners.

Checkout Hay's tweet and Hale's Instagram posts below: