Collider can exclusively reveal a first look at the vibrant cast images for The Mysterious Benedict Society's upcoming second season. The show, which is based on the best-selling novels by Trenton Lee Stewart, tells the story of four extraordinarily gifted orphans who are recruited by a mysterious man named Mr. Benedict (Tony Hale) to take part in a secret mission to foil his evil twin brother Mr. Curtain's (also played by Hale) plans.

The first season followed children Reynie Muldoon (Mystic Inscho), George "Sticky" Washington (Seth Carr), Kate Wetherall (Emmy DeOliveira), and Constance Contraire (Marta Kessler) on their perilous journey to save the world from a crisis known as "The Emergency." The season wraps up with Mr. Benedict and the children successfully executing a plan to destroy the Whisperer - a device created by Mr. Curtain to plant subliminal messages into the minds of people all over the world.

Images from Season 2 appear to showcase the cast in their striking, signature ensembles and their best "whodunit" faces. Notably, Mr. Curtain also makes an appearance, hinting more trouble is on the way from Mr. Benedict's wicked twin. The exclusive first look comes just weeks after a trailer for the new season dropped.

Image via Disney+ / Brandan Meadows

RELATED: 'The Mysterious Benedict Society' Season 2 Trailer Pits Tony Hale Against... Well, Tony Hale

The snippet showcased the children getting back together for a scavenger hunt organized by Mr. Benedict. However, the stakes quickly rise when they discover Mr. Benedict and his right-hand Number Two (Kristen Schaal) are nowhere to be found. It later emerges that the duo has been kidnapped by Mr. Curtain, who is happily taking the credit for solving "The Emergency" instead of facing ridicule for creating it. This forces the children onto a treacherous path across land, sea and air as they attempt to decipher the pair's whereabouts and save the world again from Mr. Curtain's newest vicious plan.

The series has been brought to life by Ride Along and Clash of the Titans writers Phil Hay and Matt Manfredi. The duo are joined by showrunners Darren Swimmer and Todd Slavkin, best known for their roles as producers on Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments and Smallville. Although more seasons have not yet been confirmed, if the streaming giant plans to continue the pattern of one season per book, that would mean at least two more seasons would need to be produced to cover Stewart's content.

Season 2 of The Mysterious Benedict Society premieres on Disney+ with two new episodes on October 26. Check out the teaser trailer and the first cast images for the season below.

10 Images Image via Disney+ Image via Disney+ / Brandan Meadows Image via Disney+ / Brandan Meadows Image via Disney+ / Brandan Meadows Image via Disney+ / Brandan Meadows Image via Disney+ / Brandan Meadows Image via Disney+ / Brandan Meadows Image via Disney+ / Brandan Meadows Image via Disney+ / Brandan Meadows Image via Disney+ / Brandan Meadows