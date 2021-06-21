Disney+'s latest addition to their growing list of originals includes the fun-filled and spirited fantasy series The Mysterious Benedict Society, which just released a new TV spot and posters ahead of its two-episode premiere later this week. Developed by Matt Manfredi and Phil Hay, the show is adapted from the YA books of the same name by Trenton Lee Stewart. They are joined by showrunner Darren Swimmer and Todd Slavkin, who notably worked on series like Smallville and Melrose Place.

The Mysterious Benedict Society follows the adventures of four adventures who each possess a unique skill, and are therefore summoned to a boarding school known as the Institute after winning a scholarship. They are recruited by the eccentric Mr. Benedict for a dangerous mission to save the world from a global crisis known as The Emergency. As they continue to uncover new information and secrets about this mission, they discover that the headmaster of the Insitute (and Mr. Benedict's identical twin brother), Dr. Curtain, is behind the crisis, and the kids must team up if they want to defeat him.

RELATED: First Trailer for Disney+ Series ‘The Mysterious Benedict Society’ Pits Tony Hale Against Tony Hale

The new TV spot reveals the global crisis to viewers. Dr. Curtain has developed a device that allows him to plant messages in people's mind, which they call subliminal messaging. The trailer really showcases Hale's acting prowess, as it's clear he revealed the ability to play up the zaniness and silliness of both characters. Marvel fans may also recognize one of the orphans played by Carr, who gave a notable performance in Black Panther as a young Killmonger.

Disney has been working to beef up their original content since the launch of their streaming service, and have looked to YA series for new IP to capitalize on. Percy Jackson author Rick Riordan revealed earlier this year that his popular YA fantasy series will once again be adapted into a live-action show for Disney+. The Mysterious Benedict Society seems like a great choice for the relatively young streaming service, as its fantasy whimsy and charm should appeal to both younger and millennial audiences.

The Mysterious Benedict Society debuts on June 25 with a two-episode premiere. New episodes will debut weekly on Disney+. Check out the new TV spot and posters below.

