It's almost time to continue the search for some Aztec gold with Duane and Chad Ollinger. A new trailer for Season 4 of Discovery's Mystery at Blind Frog Ranch finds the pair in dire straits as they dig deeper than ever to find the supposed treasure hidden in Utah. Discoveries and revelations abound for the excavating father and son as they bring in new experts and look to expand their digging operations, only to be met with more challenges, including some strange natural phenomena that seem to keep them away from their mythical prize. In their attempts to unearth what lies under the Uinta Basin, they also find more artifacts this season that appear to be pointing them in the right direction. The hunt resumes on November 20.

Though the teaser is brief at only one minute, it teases a lot of action for the Ollingers and their team as they venture back down into the caves. The tight corridors quickly prove to be more treacherous than ever as seismic activity leaves the rock formations around them shaking. Beyond the threat of a cave-in, strange sounds and sights within tease that "something big" is roaming the tunnels with them. Outside the caves, the men continue to experience peculiar happenings while they dig, even stumbling across what appears to be a human skull along with other bones. Those familiar with the myth echo the sentiment that the Aztec treasure is cursed and was never meant to be found, but that doesn't slow down the team, as they trace old symbols and stories to a keyhole cavern that could give them more answers.

Mystery at Blind Frog Ranch Season 4 won't just be about digging, but about learning for the Ollingers. As one of their treasure-hunting pals puts it, "We have to know who the people were that were here before us. That's how you find treasure." During the teaser, an old depiction of an Aztec sacrificial ritual was shown teasing a key development this season. During their digging, they uncover ceremonial beads and other artifacts which, combined with the discovery of an underwater cavern and fault line spanning throughout the ranch, add more intrigue to the search.

'Mystery at Blind Frog Ranch' Continues an Over Decade-Long Hunt

Premiering back in 2021, Mystery at Blind Frog Ranch has offered a spin on treasure hunt reality shows that dips into the paranormal as it explores Aztec legends and curses. It's all about the land that owner Duane Ollinger and his son Chad have spent the last decade searching for any sign of the mythical 500-year-old treasure, and the search doesn't appear to be ending anytime soon. They'll be joined by regular partner Eric Drummond and head of security Charlie Snider in Season 4, in addition to their newly expanded team of treasure hunters. Scott Hunter, best known for his work as a producer on Off Limits and Alien Encounters, created the series.

Mystery at Blind Frog Ranch returns for Season 4 on the Discovery Channel on Wednesday, November 20. Check out the new trailer in the player above.

Watch on Discovery+