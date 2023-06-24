Ryan Bergara and Shane Madej seem to be on top of the entertainment world. Not only have they recently launched the ultra-popular paranormal series Ghost Files, which is coming back for Season 2 later this summer, the pair of fan-favorite investigators also just finished the first season of Mystery Files this weekend. Now it’s been announced that Mystery Files will be returning for Season 2.

In its first season, like its ghost hunting counterpart, Mystery Files acted as a spiritual successor to Bergara and Madej’s previous series Buzzfeed Unsolved: True Crime. Each episode would see the pair pick a bizarre case that would lead them down a rabbit hole of theories. Unlike Buzzfeed Unsolved, Bergara and Madej choose to focus on the weirder and lighter cases rather than the darker murderous ones. Bergara would say in our previous Collider interview covering the series, “I'm trying to think of the best way to say this because covering true crime for so long, it definitely did start to wear on us. So when we did something like Mystery Files, we wanted to make a show that focused on crimes that didn't deal with death.” Bergara would continue, “Things that happened very recently, focused more on cases that deal more with, I guess, the mysterious aspect rather than the gore and gruesome nature of some of the awful things that people do in this world.”

The Chill and Fun Times of Mystery Files

The pair of zany investigators wanted to ramp up the fun factor and that was definitely the case with Season 1. Mystery Files has been a more chill laid back version of Bergara and Madej’s investigation style. Whether it’s a bank heist involving a group of construction workers and an inner tub, a random large crater in the middle of Russia, or classic cryptids, there were a lot of hilarious good times to be had this past season. Especially since Bergara and Madej haven’t lost a beat. Their bubbly chemistry is as joyous as ever. For the first time ever Madej even got to host an episode which led to some very memorable comedic moments. Bergara talked about Madej hosting saying, “It probably goes without saying, Shane and I have very different presentational styles, and at first that really worried me, but after watching it all play out, I really do think it's gonna be very refreshing to go back and forth between the two.” He would then joke, “Or we'll get a lot of comments that are just like, ‘Hey, Ryan, you should hang it up. I think Shane should host all of them from now on.’ And I’ll be like, ‘Hey, dilly dilly, dude,’ and I'll kick back in my little recliner in the basement and Shane will just tell me stories.” That kind of new fresh energy also fed into the series’ unique aesthetic. While Unsolved had this more professional cold look to it, Mystery Files had this warm relaxing 80s basement vibe that just made every new case feel welcoming . The set was even filled with older style furniture, an old school projector, and VHS tapes to complete that nostalgic look.

Image via Watcher

When Is Mystery Files Season 2 Releasing?

There’s no exact release window or date for Season 2 yet, but fans should expect Mystery Files to return no later than this time next year. All the focus right now is on Ghost Files. On top of Ghost Files Season 2 premiering on Friday, August 25, a special Haunted Mansion themed bonus episode is debuting this Friday, June 30 and the Ghoul Boys are going on a US tour starting August 2. While we wait for both Ghost Files and Mystery Files to return, you can view Mystery Files Season 1 trailer down below while catching up on the series on Watcher’s YouTube channel.