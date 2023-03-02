If you're into anything paranormal or mystery related it's a safe bet you were a fan of the Ryan Bergara and Shane Madej-hosted YouTube series BuzzFeed Unsolved: True Crime. That series ran for eight seasons from 2016 to 2021, but now the pair of humorous investigators, have announced their latest BuzzFeed Unsolved spiritual successor Mystery Files which is releasing on their YouTube channel Watcher this May. Collider is also thrilled to unveil several exclusive images from the new series!

Bergara and Madej made the announcement on their various social media pages on Thursday with a short teaser trailer that will sound gleefully familiar for any fan of BuzzFeed Unsolved. With the backdrop of mysterious clues laid out on bulletin boards, we hear the pair of investigators’ signature banter. Conversations involving dead bodies, the shady government, and Ryan being short are just a few sound bites we get. Even without the context of the cases, this teaser is sure to make you laugh while getting nostalgic over BuzzFeed Unsolved.

Mystery Files Inspiration

As stated previously, Bergara and Madej are best known for their investigations on BuzzFeed Unsolved. They were like Unsolved Mysteries with a comedic twist. The show was most notable for Bergara and Madej’s pitch-perfect chemistry and comedic timing. While investigating some of the darkest, most bizarre, cases around, they never missed a chance to make fun of each other. Some of their past investigations included the Black Dahlia Murders, the disappearance of D.B. Cooper, the drowning of Natalie Wood, the assassination of John F. Kennedy, and the death of Princess Diana.

However, the case they are best known for is "The Watcher." The case involved a mysterious figure who sent a series of disturbing letters to a family that lived on 657 Boulevard in Westfield New Jersey. They were only known as The Watcher, and they’re still at large to this day. Some thought it was a prank, others thought it was the homeowners trying to get attention, and others say it could have been something much darker. This case was the pair’s best episode of BuzzFeed Unsolved and led to renewed interest in the relatively recent case as well as a Netflix series based on the events, the latter of which came out in late 2022. The investigation even inspired Bergara and Madej’s name for their new YouTube channel titled Watcher.

Mystery Files is also a spin-off to BuzzFeed Unsolved: Supernatural’s spiritual successor Ghost Files. That gut-busting ghost-hunting series premiered its first season late last year and is coming back for a second season in the near future. Bergara and Madej always know how to bring the laughs while mixing their brilliant sense of humor in with informative well-thought-out commentary. So that only means fans of them are in for another murderous treat with Mystery Files.

When Does ‘Mystery Files’ Premiere?

There’s not an exact premiere date for the new series yet, but Mystery Files is set to debut this May on the Watcher YouTube channel. Until then, you can catch up on Ghost Files and you can view the new Mystery Files teaser ane exclusive images down below and keep scrolling for a statement from Bergara about the new series.

