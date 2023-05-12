When it comes to ghost hunting or mysteries, few investigators have touched the hearts of their audience like Ryan Bergara and Shane Madej. They had been delighting people for years on their series Buzzfeed Unsolved, but now on their own Watcher network the pair have recently started their newest paranormal venture Ghost Files. The series premiered its six episode first season late last year and its sister series Mystery Files is right around the corner. Now the trailer for the new series has been released giving fans a tease of the Ghoul Boys’ devilish return to good old fashion mystery solving.

The first season of Ghost Files saw Bergara and Madej exploring new locations like Alcatraz and Saint Ignatius Hospital while returning to classic haunts like Waverly Hills Sanatorium. The Ghoul Boys are a bit older and wiser now which means their methods of investigation have only advanced. For example, the pair now examines user submitted evidence to help them on their cases. The new series also utilizes more advanced technology like the SLS Camera which can map out unknown masses as stick figures. That has been used to great effect on the show thus far. This humorously sleeker approach is what fans should expect out of Mystery File. Madej will even be leading an episode of the new series for the first time ever. Mystery Files, like its ghostly counterpart, is the spiritual successor to Buzzfeed Unsolved: True Crime which ran for eight seasons from 2016-2021. This new iteration while feel familiar to fans of True Crime. However, Mystery Files will focus less on mentally taxing dark cases like Jack the Ripper and more on the weird, often times hilarious, cappers that world has to offer like the Watcher.

Ghoul Boys For Life

What remains the biggest strength of Bergara and Madej from their transition between Unsolved and Ghost Files has been their flawless chemistry. The two are the hilarious peanut butter and jelly of the mystery solving world. Bergara being a true believer and Madej being the most skeptical human being on the planet makes for gut busting television every time they go they take on a case. Especially when aliens are involved. Madej has laughed in Annabelle's face and challenged the “Goatman” on his own bridge while Bergara is understandably scared of his own shadow. In a world where so many paranormal and mystery shows are ultra serious, leaning more towards the supernatural being 100% real, these two lovable goofballs’ perspectives remain extremely refreshing a decade later. Because of that, it’s going to be exciting to see what kind of funny memes the Mystery Files crew get turned into this season.

Image via Watcher

RELATED: 'Violent Night': Watch Shane Madej & Ryan Bergara Learn What It Takes to Be a Killer Santa Claus

When does Mystery Files Release?

The debut season of Mystery Files premieres Friday, May 19 on the Watcher YouTube channel. Along with that, Watcher’s new season of Too Many Spirits just concluded and Ghost Files Season 2 is coming soon. The locations for Season 2 include The Old Montana Prison and The Winchester Mystery House. While Watcher fans anxiously wait for Mystery Files' premiere, the new trailer can be viewed down below. You can also read Collider’s latest interview with Bergara and Madej where they tease both Mystery Files and what’s to come on Ghost Files. Trust us, it's hilarious.