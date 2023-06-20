What is a content creator? The term may immediately conjure images of a Logan Paul or Mr. Beast style of YouTube upload, a barrage of bright text and exaggerated faces imploring the viewer to "click now!" Certain creators, however, have avoided the clickbait machine and instead used the democratized access to sharing videos in order to produce both worthy pieces of entertainment and genuine works of artistic expression. Since the company's creation, it's been clear which camp the team at Watcher Entertainment falls into.

Watcher recently premiered their true crime anthology show, Mystery Files, to add to their unique and engrossing roster of existing series. By breaking down the creative decisions of the show, we can help unravel any possible mystery to its success.

A Look Back at 'Buzzfeed Unsolved'

Like Ghost Files, Watcher's paranormal investigative series, it's difficult to not immediately recall Ryan and Shane's past with Buzzfeed Unsolved. As the show that really put them on the map for many viewers, Unsolved was a wildly popular true crime and supernatural anthology series the duo worked on during their tenure at Buzzfeed. Though the comparison may be easily drawn, the similarities are nothing to shy away from. Ryan and Shane are competent and passionate investigators of mysteries in both the physical and paranormal world. In addition, their attentiveness to the work behind Unsolved and their care for the show's fans remains incredibly admirable. Even after forging their new chapter and leaving Buzzfeed to start Watcher Entertainment, the duo returned for one final season to give the show a proper send-off rather than a quiet and abrupt cancellation.

Watcher Entertainment Offers a Different Kind of True Crime

One of the clearest departures for Mystery Files is how it handles its tone. From its beginning, Buzzfeed Unsolved walked an incredibly fine line as both a parody of true crime shows while also maintaining an authentic entry in the genre. Ryan's chilling narration would play over unsettling music and ominous graphics while recounting a grisly crime, only to be undercut by a wacky interjection by Shane that would send the two down a much more lighthearted tangent. This dichotomy gave the show a much broader appeal than others in the genre, as it offered something for everyone. If your group of friends turned on an episode of Unsolved together, not only would true crime fans be entertained, but the comedy would undoubtedly appeal to the rest.

That core tenant of Unsolved is not only preserved in Mystery Files but serves as a foundation for even further creative innovation. Ryan and Shane now alternate presenting cases, providing a wider scope of interests and more variety between episodes that keeps the experience fresh. In addition, moving beyond the title of "unsolved" allows an entirely new frontier of wild true crime cases to be explored. The show's premiere, "The Case of D.B. Tuber," feels perfect in its narrative to be covered by Ryan and Shane, but the conceit of Unsolved did not allow them to do so. In more ways than one, Mystery Files feels like the show that the duo always wanted to make.

'Mystery Files' Gives Ryan and Shane a New Dynamic

Image via Watcher

While studying friendship and relationship dynamics, sociologists have noted a difference between how people participate in shared pastimes. These fall into one of two categories, what are known as "face-to-face" and "shoulder-to-shoulder" activities, meaning time that is spent either focused on the other person in conversation or side-by-side in a shared hobby. Both tonally and literally, Buzzfeed Unsolved was a "shoulder-to-shoulder" show while Mystery Files is "face-to-face." Ryan and Shane's back-and-forth takes center stage as do their personalities, focusing more on their unique dynamic than Unsolved allowed. The setting reflects this, filmed in a much more inviting and cozy basement which encourages the viewer to feel like a part of a group hang-out. The retro, analog aesthetic of the corkboard and old-school projector add to the endearing and approachable feel of the series.

Both Ghost Files and Mystery Files are a return to the duo's bread and butter, but what makes these shows truly remarkable is how the team at Watcher did not allow them to stagnate. What sets Watcher apart as a company is how they push the boundaries of what it means to be a content creator and instead set out to create genuine and creative works of entertainment art. It's clear that Ryan and Shane wanted to hone the formula they created years ago, to assess what didn't work and what they could improve upon. The result is very clearly a labor of love, resulting in a tonally distinct, wholly original, and very entertaining series.