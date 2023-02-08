M. Night Shyamalan's Knock at the Cabin might be his best film since 2015's The Visit. A tense, effective, and suspenseful thriller, the film follows a family whose rental home is invaded by four strangers who tell them they must sacrifice one of their own to stop the end of the world.

Apocalyptic movies are not a rarity in Hollywood. Thus, fans of Knock at the Cabin's premise and formula have more than enough choices if they're looking for more home invasion movies with a twist. From thrillers to straight-up horror movies, these films will scratch audiences' itch for more stories like Knock at the Cabin.

1 'The Visit' (2015)

What better option to watch following an M. Night Shyamalan film than another M. Night Shyamalan film? 2015's The Visit follows two siblings staying with their estranged grandparents while their mother is on vacation. However, when strange things happen around them, the siblings begin to fear for their safety and their grandparents' mental state.

The Visit was a pleasant return to form for Shyamalan after a series of high-profile commercial and critical flops. The film is an effective and well-crafted thriller that benefits from Shyamalan's ability to build and maintain suspense. Its famous reveal might be safer than Shyamalan's more shocking movie twists, but it's no less effective.

2 'The Strangers' (2008)

The home invasion genre has several worthy entries, but few are as chilling as 2008's The Strangers. The film stars Liv Tyler and Scott Speedman and centers on a couple whose vacation home gets invaded by three masked strangers out for blood.

The Strangers is a masterclass in suspense and dread. The lack of clarity and explanation for the villains' motives makes them even more terrifying, as does their mostly quiet demeanor. The Strangers sacrifices gore for a consistent and disquieting atmosphere of anxiety and terror, making it one of the most effective entries into the home invasion genre.

3 'A Quiet Place' (2018)

John Krasinski's A Quiet Place is one of the most effective pieces of family-focused horror in recent years. Krasinski and his real-life wife, Emily Blunt, star as a couple who must protect their family while living in a world ravaged by monsters who cannot see but possess an acute sense of hearing.

A Quiet Place uses its terrifying setup to explore the intricacies of parenting and the difficulties faced when trying to educate and protect children. Like Knock in the Cabin, A Quiet of Place questions the lengths parents will go to to protect their family and the sacrifices that come with raising a family in a broken and deceitful world.

4 'Us' (2019)

Lupita Nyong'o and Winston Duke star in Jordan Peele's 2019 psychological horror film Us. The story centers on Adelaide and Gabe Wilson, whose family vacation gets interrupted by the unexpected arrival of a group of doppelgängers.

Us balances numerous themes, using its home invasion setup to deliver the scares and the social commentary and benefitting from a spectacular dual performance by Nyong'o. Whether seen as an allegory for class divide and struggle, an eat-the-rich thrill ride, or a critique of American privilege, Us is a layered and thought-provoking piece, much like Shyamalan's best movies.

5 'The Road' (2009)

Cormac McCarthy's 2006 Pulitzer Prize-winning novel The Road received a film adaptation three years later. Starring Viggo Mortensen and future Oscar nominee Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Road follows a father and his son trying to survive in a post-apocalyptic wasteland.

Although less graphic than McCarthy's ruthless and jarring novel, The Road remains a powerful and often discomforting exploration of human nature in the face of doom. The film soars thanks to Mortensen and Smit-McPhee's performances, who successfully module the story's more extreme situations, grounding them and preventing them from going off the rails.

6 'Hush' (2016)

Mike Flanagan's 2016 slasher Hush stars and was co-written by Kate Siegel. The film tells the story of a deaf and mute writer whose solitary existence is disrupted by a masked killer.

Hush doesn't necessarily reinvent the home invasion or slasher genres; however, it does an exceptional job honoring them. The film is a classic but effective tale of survival, elevated by Siegel's committed performance. Props must also go to the ever-underrated John Gallegher Jr., whose portrayal of the mysterious killer will go down as one of the most chilling villainous performances in horror.

7 '10 Cloverfield Lane' (2016)

A semi-spiritual sequel to the 2008 monster film, 10 Cloverfield Lane stars Mary Elizabeth Winstead, John Goodman and John Gallagher Jr. The story follows a young woman who, following a car accident, wakes up in an underground bunker with two men who tell her they are among the few survivors of an unspecified catastrophe that destroyed the world.

10 Cloverfield Lane makes excellent use of its confined space to tell a suffocating story of dread. The mystery around the men's words makes it a thrilling tale of female survival and gives it a terrifying layer that grounds it in reality and away from the monster antics that made its predecessor a smash. However, 10 Cloverfield Lane is no less horrifying; if anything, it might be even more effective.

8 'In Their Skin' (2012)

Canadian horror film In Their Skin stars Selma Blair and James D'Arcy. The plot centers on a grieving family who retreats to their vast vacation cottage to heal. However, their plans are disrupted by their dangerous and sadistic neighbors.

In Their Skin is a classic home invasion with shades of social commentary. However, it merely uses them to deliver on its bloody premise. While not exactly ambitious in plot or execution, In Their Skin is still a solid effort for fans of the home invasion thriller, thanks to a committed cast led by the always reliable Blair.

9 'It Comes At Night' (2017)

The apocalyptic and horror genres blend beautifully, as evidenced by Trey Edward Shults' 2017 psychological horror film It Comes at Night. Starring an ensemble led by Joel Edgerton, the film follows two families forced to live together after an unspecified illness wipes the population. However, distrust soon brings chaos to their shaky dynamic.

It Comes at Night draws great pleasure in subverting audiences' expectations. Suggesting a supernatural presence, the film instead reveals the true horrors live within its characters. It Comes at Night proves that less is more, especially in horror, delivering an intense and gripping nightmare that culminates in an equally devastating conclusion.

10 'Intruders' (2015)

Few films subvert the home invasion genre better than 2015's Intruders. The story follows Anna, an agoraphobic woman recovering from her brother's recent death. Her home becomes invaded by three men, who soon discover not everything is as it seems.

With a genuinely surprising and effective twist, Intruders is the rare invasion film that makes the audience question who the real enemy is. The movie falls apart in its third act but remains a solidly crafted thriller for fans looking for something different in a sea of similar entries to an already crowded genre.

