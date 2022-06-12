It would be an understatement to say that Scooby-Doo might be one of the most successful and longest-running animated franchises of all time. Originally created by Joe Ruby and Ken Spears, and produced by the legendary Hanna-Barbera Productions, we first met Scooby-Doo and the rest of Mystery Incorporated back in 1969. Their first TV series was called Scooby-Doo, Where Are You! Traveling around in their now-iconic Mystery Machine, each episode followed the Mystery Inc. gang as they came across a new location being terrorized by "monsters" and "ghouls". At the end of the day, there was never a true supernatural threat, but some dastardly person to unmask, allowing the gang to bring peace to the location and its residents.

The series was a massive success, and in the years following, there have been numerous re-incarnations of the series. There’s also been a continuous direct-to-video film series since the late 1990s, as well as a few big-screen adaptations, some even being live-action. It’s safe to say the franchise has built up and maintained a huge fan base (myself included!) since 1969. Though each series has kept mystery-solving at its core, some have embraced the gang investigating real supernatural and other-worldly threats, giving the franchise new directions to explore. One of these series is none other than the newest fan-made live-action Scooby-Doo reimagining, Mystery Incorporated.

What Is Mystery Incorporated About?

Created by Jessica Chancellor and Dade Elza and directed by Dante Yore, Mystery Incorporated takes place in the small town of Coolsville, Ohio, the hometown of Mystery Inc. However, the mystery-solving gang hasn’t formed just yet. They’re not even all friends! They are all in the same year level at Coolsville High, dealing with personal troubles in both their home and school lives.

Fred (Dade Elza) has recently been struck by a dreadful family tragedy, but he keeps many details to himself because he’d be called crazy if he spoke truthfully about what he saw. Alone, with his emotions spiraling, he meets the science-loving Velma (Dayeanne Hutton), who has dealt with a similar un-explainable family tragedy. The two begin bonding as they seek answers about the supernatural threat that changed their lives forever, and how it plans to unleash untold horror onto Coolsville. Meanwhile, Daphne (Jessica Chancellor) is struggling with her personal image. Being part of the prestigious Blake family, her mother expects her to uphold the family name and status, giving her ideas on how to act and present herself in public. At school, Daphne is seen as one of the "cool girls", however, this label only forces her to hide her true self.

Lastly, Norville (Chris Villain) is also struggling to fit in. His only friend is his trusty Great Dane, Scooby-Doo, who unfortunately can’t come to school with him. He’s an outcast that’s being bullied by the jocks into buying and dealing drugs. After school hours, Norville enjoys hosting parties incognito as his DJ persona "Shaggy", which puts him in the crosshairs of Coolsville’s sheriff, his father Samuel (Gregory Zarian).

Is There a Mystery Incorporated Trailer?

Since the show is currently filming on an episode-to-episode basis (more on that later), there isn’t exactly a proper Season 1 trailer. However, there are two official concept trailers, comprising of footage to give us an early look at the tone and overarching storyline moving forward.

These concept trailers were originally released in early 2020, but due to Covid-19, production was significantly delayed, resulting in the first episode only being released in April 2022. Both trailers ultimately introduce us to our main group of characters and some of the supporting cast. They also tease some of the threats Mystery Inc will come across as they try to save Coolsville. For diehard Scooby-Doo fans, these trailers (and the pilot episode!) also have lots of Easter Eggs to discover as Mystery Incorporated creatively plays with the franchise’s extensive lore.

When and Where Is Mystery Incorporated Coming Out?

You can watch the pilot episode “Welcome To Coolsville” right now for free on YouTube. The show’s official channel, Mystery Incorporated, can be found here! As new episodes are released, they will continue to be uploaded to their YouTube channel, so you can watch the entire series for free.

As for when the next episode will be released, Mystery Incorporated is not a traditional show being developed by a TV network or streaming service. The series is being crowdfunded on Indiegogo, with new episodes being filmed after enough funds are raised. Episode 2, "What a Night for a Knight", is currently in production, with an estimated release date of late July/early August 2022. A production timeline on future episodes beyond this will depend on crowdfunding as the series continues. In the meantime, check out the pilot episode here:

How Many Episodes of Mystery Incorporated Will There Be?

The creative team behind Mystery Incorporated has said they’ve planned a 12-episode arc for the first season of the series.

Will There Be a Mystery Incorporated Season 2?

Beyond the twelve planned episodes, there’s been no confirmation for a possible second season. However, given the cast and crew’s connection to these characters and the world, as well as if the series continues to attract more viewers on YouTube, it might not be out of the question.

Mystery Incorporated Cast And Character Guide

Over the years, despite many different Scooby-Doo series and films, the Mystery Inc. team has remained quite similar in their characterization. There’s been a few changes here and there, but in the end, this is the gang we all know and love. However, with Mystery Incorporated set in high school before the gang gets together, we find ourselves in a bit of uncharted territory for their shared history. So, without further ado, here’s a brief cast and character guide for the series:

Dade Elza as Fred Jones

Struck by an unspeakable family tragedy, we start this series with a very broken Fred. His world is falling apart. The local police are doing their best to help navigate him through this situation, but his future looks bleak right now. Hoping to find answers about the night that changed his life forever, Fred unknowingly finds himself at the start of a very dangerous journey with the whole town at stake. Apart from playing Fred, Dade Elza, as mentioned before, is the co-creator of Mystery Incorporated. He is also the series’ main writer.

Dayeanne Hutton as Velma Dinkley

Having faced a similar situation to Fred, Velma’s family is also in a rough place. Her mum is depressed, and the family’s bookstore is struggling to pay the bills. Though Velma is an advocate for the world of facts and science, Fred tempts her to explore the occult and see if they can find the true cause of their family trauma. Dayeanne Hutton played the role of Harriet Smith in the web series Emma Approved. She was also the voice actor for characters Kate Marsh and Alyssa Anderson in the videogame Life Is Strange.

Jessica Chancellor as Daphne Blake

Though Daphne’s family background has remained the same, not many Scooby-Doo shows, or movies, have touched on it very much. The Blake family are very wealthy and see themselves as better than most in Coolsville, wanting to uphold this image of themselves. Daphne is the exception though. She is down-to-earth and kind, however, she remains conscious of how the town views her family. Not wanting to let her parents down, Daphne keeps up the Blake act, even if she doesn’t like the person she’s pretending to be. Again, as mentioned before, Jessica Chancellor is the other co-creator of the series, as well as a writer.

Chris Villain as Norville "Shaggy" Rogers

To be Norville, or to not be Norville? That’s the question our beloved sandwich-making enthusiast is currently facing. Torn between being a high school slacker and ‘Shaggy’ the late-night party DJ, Norville is stuck between two worlds, and he can’t catch a break in either. Luckily, he’s always got Scooby-Doo by his side for moral support. Portraying Norville in Mystery Incorporated is Chris Villain’s first major role in a series.

Gregory Zarian as Sheriff Samuel Rogers

Even though Norville thinks his father is overbearing, there are two sides to every story. Samuel is just doing anything he can to help his son. Despite being the town’s sheriff, Samuel doesn’t try to put on any "tough-guy" act. He’s caring, respectful, and as we see in the pilot, dedicated to protecting Coolsville and its citizens. Gregory Zarian has had recurring roles in Venice: The Series, The Family Business, and Westworld.