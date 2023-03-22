Kel Mitchell wants to bring 1999’s cult superhero spoof Mystery Men back for a sequel and the star even has a story pitch cooking. It might sound unlikely to give a box office bomb a sequel, but since Mitchell and Kenan Thompson recently announced they are working on Good Burger 2, the timing seems right to resurrect another beloved 90s IP.

Released in 1999, Mystery Men follows a group of blue-collar superheroes tasked with saving the day using their less-than-impressive powers. For instance, Mitchel played the role of Invisible Boy in the movie, a hero who could only turn invisible if no one looked at him. Mystery Men also starred Ben Stiller as Mr. Furious, a Hulk-inspired hero who didn’t have super strength, and Hank Azaria as Blue Raja, a warrior specializing in cutlery.

Mystery Men is filled with references to both DC and Marvel, making fun of superhero tropes long before Marvel Studios turned comic book adaptations into one of the most profitable businesses in Hollywood. Maybe that’s why Mystery Men only hauled $33.5 million at the box office, failing to cover its $68 million budget. Still, times have changed since 1999, and superheroes are more popular than ever. So maybe there’s an opportunity to capitalize on Mystery Men’s cult following. Mitchell thinks the same, as he told ComicBook, “I want it. I've asked Hank Azaria about it.”

Image via Universal

RELATED: Kenan & Kel Reunite in 'Good Burger' Bit on 'The Tonight Show'

More than wishful thinking, Mitchell seems to be actively working for a sequel to happen, as he says, “I've got a fun idea for that one, too. We're gonna be talking to Ben about that.” And what could that idea be? According to Mitchell, “Let's just say 'origin story.' You know, we were the first superhero team-up before The Avengers and all those [superhero movies] started doing that.” He’s not wrong. While everyone is excited about upcoming superhero team-up in theaters, the 1990s spoof usually focuses on a single hero, like Blankman. So, maybe it’s time for the Mystery Men to return and claim their place as the inspiration for the MCU and the DCU.

Where Will We See Kel Mitchell Next?

While Mystery Men 2 remains a dream for the moment, Mitchell will return to one of his most beloved roles when Good Burger 2 releases later this year. The sequel will bring Dexter Reed (Thompson) and Ed (Mitchell) back to the fast-food restaurant, where they meet a new slate of employees. Mitchel has previously stated how excited he is to come back to the franchise after so long since he loves “performing with my brother Kel and can’t wait to show the fans what these characters have been up to since we last saw them.”

Mystery Men is currently streaming on Peacock. Good Burger 2 is coming to Paramount+ sometime in 2023.