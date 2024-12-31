The Boys may have just started filming its fifth and final season, but to tide you over, Prime Video has another team of satirical superheroes set to debut on the streamer. The star-studded 1999 comedy Mystery Men is coming to Prime Video starting January 1, 2025.

Loosely based on the indie Flaming Carrot Comics series by Bob Burden, Mystery Men was written by Neil Cuthbert (Hocus Pocus) and is the first and so far only feature helmed by commercial director Kinka Usher. Featuring some of the biggest contemporary names in comedy, much of the dialogue was improvised by the cast. The film's distinctive production design was strongly influenced by the then-current Tim Burton/Joel Schumacher Batman films — and, in fact, the film reused sets from Batman Forever. It debuted in the blockbuster-strewn summer of 1999, but earned lukewarm reviews and flopped at the box office, earning $33.5 million on a $68 million budget.

What Is 'Mystery Men' About?

Mystery Men is set in Champion City, where the corporate-sponsored superhero Captain Amazing (Greg Kinnear) can't find a decent opponent; thus, he arranges for the release of his deadliest foe, Casanova Frankenstein (Geoffrey Rush). Amazing soon finds himself in Casanova's clutches as he unites the city's underworld and prepares to unleash the reality-warping Psycho-frakulator. The only people who can save him are a team of misfit heroes – the hot-tempered Mr. Furious (Ben Stiller), the cutlery-throwing Blue Raja (Hank Azaria), the mostly-visible Invisible Boy (Kel Mitchell), the flatulent Spleen (Paul Reubens), the self-explanatory Shoveler (William H. Macy), and the Bowler (Janeane Garofalo), who wields a possessed bowling ball with her father's skull inside of it.

With some help from eccentric weapons smith Doc Heller (Tom Waits) and the terribly mysterious Sphinx (Wes Studi), these so-called Mystery Men just might save Captain Amazing and Champion City...or they might ruin everything. The film also features Suzy Eddie Izzard as Tony P, Casanova's disco-obsessed henchman; Claire Forlani as Mr. Furious' would-be love interest, a diner waitress; Ricky Jay as Captain Amazing's agent; and a bevy of cameos, including Michael Bay, Artie Lange, Dane Cook, Doug Jones, and Dana Gould.

Despite middling reviews and disappointing box office returns, Mystery Men has attracted a cult following in the decades since its release. While doing the press rounds for last year's Good Burger 2, Kel Mitchell revealed that he still wants to make a sequel to the film.

Mystery Men will stream on Prime Video starting January 1, 2025. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.

