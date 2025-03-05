Since the early days of cinema, mysteries have been a highly sought-after film genre which was initially popularized by the works of notable names in the literary world, including Agatha Christie, Raymond Chandler, and Sir Arthur Conan Doyle. Whether it's a classic whodunit or a tedious game of cat and mouse, it's hard to find any film fanatic today who doesn't enjoy a good mystery occasionally.

Over the years, there has been an abundance of excellent mystery movies, but when it comes to the 1970s, titles such as All the President's Men, The Conversation, and Murder on the Orient Express, reign as some of the decade's all-time best. From the mystery comedy, Murder by Death, to the Oscar-winning classic neo-noir, Chinatown, these are the ten best mystery movies from the 1970s, ranked.

10 'Murder by Death' (1976)

Directed by Robert Moore

Image via Columbia Pictures

When five famous private detectives are invited to the home of Lionel Twain (Truman Capote), their host explains that he is planning an unsolvable mystery and, whoever can solve it and identify the so-called killer, will receive one million dollars. Before the game of whodunit can begin, someone unexpectedly dies, ultimately raising the stakes of this unexpected, murderous twist.

Murder by Death is a comical mystery movie written by Neil Simon and also features an all-star cast including Peter Sellers, Maggie Smith, David Niven, and Peter Falk. The premise of the movie is essentially a parody of the traditional whodunit with characters who are spoofs on several famous detectives of cinema, including The Thin Man's Nick and Nora Charles, Hercule Poirot, and Sam Spade. Even though the movie is flooded with humorous puns and relentless comedy, Murder by Death still follows a well-executed mystery which keeps the film from growing into a complete mad house of nonsense.