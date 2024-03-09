It’s no wonder that mystery movies have been such a popular genre in cinema since the medium’s inception. Mystery films are engaging because the audience is forced to solve clues at the same time as the characters do, allowing them to take part in a story and make it feel more personal. While noir cinema was arguably at its peak during the Golden Age of Hollywood, the 2000s saw a resurgence in the genre’s popularity.

Given how many comic book adaptations and failed blockbusters debuted in the 2000s, mystery films felt like a breath of fresh air, as they exposed audiences to intelligent new stories. While films like Memento and Oldboy certainly earned a lot of critical attention and commercial success, some of the better mystery films from the 2000s have sadly slipped under the radar. Here are the ten most underrated mystery movies from the 2000s, ranked.

10 ‘From Hell’ (2001)

Directed by Albert Hughes and Allen Hughes

Based on an acclaimed graphic novel by noted author Alan Moore, From Hell is a period detective mystery story that draws on a strong influence from the horror genre. Johnny Depp delivers one of his most underrated performances as the highly intelligent police inspector Frederick Abberline, who is called in to investigate a group of ritualistic murders in Europe in the late 19th century. Filmmakers Albert and Allen Hughes do a great job at adding tension to the story as the bodies line up.

Unlike other “satanic panic” themed films that deal with vengeful cults, From Hell finds a logical conclusion to its mysteries, whilst only hinting at how they could be misperceived as supernatural. As with anything adapted from Moore’s work, there’s also a strong presence of socio-political commentary that analyzes mankind’s attraction towards focusing on violent tragedy in the media.

9 ‘Basic’ (2003)

Directed by John McTiernan

Director John McTiernan has one of the most impressive action resumes of all-time, having helmed such classics as Die Hard, Predator, The Last Action Hero, and The Hunt For Red October. While it doesn’t quite rise to the level of these all-time greats, McTiernan’s 2003 film Basic is a compelling mystery thriller that draws inspiration from the Akira Kurosawa classic Rashomon. It’s an intimate study of what goes on behind closed doors during an American military operation.

Told mostly through flashbacks, the film explores an investigation by the DEA Agent Tom Hardy (John Travolta) into the murder of the distinguished, yet controversial Army Ranger Master Sergeant Nathan West (Samuel L. Jackson). While a few of the twists are fairly predictable for audiences that are watching closely, the lively performances by Travolta and Jackson help elevate the material and make it all the more entertaining.

8 ‘Identity’ (2003)

Directed by James Mangold

Directed by the great James Mangold before 3:10 to Yuma and Walk the Line established him as one of the industry’s best directors, Identity is a fun whodunit mystery that pulls off an incredible twist ending. Loosely inspired by the classic Agatha Christie novel And Then There Were None, the film follows a group of strangers whose chance encounter in a hotel room forces them to realize they’re all linked to a more dangerous threat.

Although the strong writing from screenwriter Michael Cooney keeps the audience on the edge of their seats, Identity succeeds thanks to the brilliance of its ensemble cast. The film notably features an amazing performance by the late great Ray Liotta as Samuel Rhodes, a straight-laced police officer who reveals he may be harboring a dark secret of his own. Liotta’s chemistry with John Cusack is enough to make Identity worth a watch.

7 ‘Paycheck’ (2003)

Directed by John Woo

While he is best known for revamping action cinema forever with his international films, John Woo also directed many American films. While he’s clearly best when he’s delivering memorable action sequences, Woo pulled off a compelling science fiction whodunit with his 2003 mystery thriller Paycheck. Loosely based on a short story by sci-fi author Phillip K. Dick, Paycheck stars Ben Affleck as a reverse engineer who discovers that his ideas have been stolen by an all-powerful corporate body that once employed him.

While the film goes into detail explaining the parameters of its futuristic economic infrastructure, Paycheck features a set of likable characters that face a compelling ethical dilemma. The film’s interesting non-linear structure and unreliable narrator make it a fun film to rewatch upon the revelation of additional clues. It’s certainly an underrated entry in Woo’s filmography that fans of his other work may enjoy.

6 ‘The Interpreter’ (2005)

Directed by Sydney Pollack

While he’s best known for creating the classic political thriller Three Days of the Condor, Sydney Pollack returned to the mystery genre with the 2005 film The Interpreter. While it hasn’t changed the genre in the same way that his previous work did, The Interpreter is a thrilling examination of modern politics that contains a message about miscommunication that feels even more relevant today than it did during the film’s initial release window.

The film stars Nicole Kidman as the United Nations interpreter Silvia Broome, who finds herself embroiled in an international conspiracy when she bears witness to a politically motivated murder. The Interpreter is packed with political intrigue and relies upon the audience’s distrust of the characters, allowing Kidman to deliver one of the most empathic and underrated performances of his career. The film also features standout turns from Sean Penn and Catherine Keener.

The Interpreter Release Date April 8, 2005 Director Sydney Pollack Cast Nicole Kidman , Sean Penn , Catherine Keener , Jesper Christensen , Yvan Attal , Earl Cameron Runtime 128 Main Genre Mystery Writers Martin Stellman , Brian Ward , Charles Randolph , Scott Frank , Steven Zaillian Tagline The truth needs no translation. Website http://www.theinterpretermovie.com/

5 ‘Stay’ (2005)

Directed by Marc Forster

Some films simply don’t get a fair shake upon their initial release, and Stay was a mystery film that was vastly misinterpreted by audiences. While it was easy to dismiss Marc Forster’s deep analysis of how the unconscious can blur with reality as arthouse nonsense, Stay is a film that requires repeated viewing to understand fully. Those that appreciate the film’s message about the importance of healing may find themselves surprised by how complex the story actually is.

The psychological thriller follows the medical doctor Dr. Sam Forster (Ewan McGregor) as he bears witness to a tragedy on the Brooklyn Bridge, forcing him to recontextualize his relationship with his depressed patient Henry (Ryan Gosling). Stay’s twist ending may be a bit confusing at first, but the open-ended nature of the characters’ fates makes the film all the more worthy of recommendation.

Stay (2005) Release Date October 21, 2005 Director Marc Forster Cast Ewan McGregor , Naomi Watts , Ryan Gosling Runtime 99 Minutes Writers David Benioff Budget $50 Million Studio(s) Regency Enterprises , New Regency

4 ‘A Scanner Darkly’ (2006)

Directed by Richard Linklater

While he is best known for creating hyperrealistic “slice of life” dramedies like Dazed and Confused and Boyhood, Richard Linklater took on the investigative thriller genre with the cop film A Scanner Darkly. The film follows the undercover agent Bob Archer (Keanu Reeves) during an assignment to investigate Los Angeles’ underworld of drug dealers and users; inventive technology allows Archer to completely inhabit different bodies.

A Scanner Darkly is notable for its use of the rotoscope animation style, which blurs the lines between animation and live-action storytelling. Although it can often be an unnerving technique, Linklater uses it perfectly in A Scanner Darkly, as the film itself speaks to the fungibility of identity and inability to trust one’s body. While it’s certainly not a standard mystery, A Scanner Darkly provoked thought-provoking questions about the war on drugs that make it worthy of consideration by Linklater fans.

A Scanner Darkly Release Date July 7, 2006 Director Richard Linklater Cast Rory Cochrane , Robert Downey Jr. , Mitch Baker , Keanu Reeves , Sean Allen , Cliff Haby Runtime 100 Main Genre Animation Writers Philip K. Dick , Richard Linklater Tagline Everything is not going to be OK Website http://www.scannerdarklymovie.com/

3 ‘Hollywoodland’ (2006)

Directed by Allen Coulter

While the comic book movie genre has come to dominate the film industry within the most recent two decades, the underrated neo-noir thriller Hollywoodland examines the life of one of the most famous superhero actors of all-time. Ben Affleck gives one of his best performances as George Reeves, the troubled actor known for his titular role in The Adventures of Superman. Adrien Brody also does stellar work as a fictional detective trying to put the clues together many years later.

Hollywoodland unpacks one of the most famous unsolved cases in Hollywood’s history, as Reeves’ shocking death continues to spark theories and discourse to this day. Although the film avoids giving a solution to an unknowable truth, it does contain some insightful commentary on the pressures of fame, and the challenges of stardom. It’s an underappreciated historical thriller well-suited for anyone in need of a good film history lesson.

2 ‘The Good German’ (2006)

Directed by Steven Soderbergh

Although he is often known for making experimental projects that challenge the medium’s format, The Good German is certainly one of the most underrated films that Steven Soderbergh has ever made. A throwback to the classic noir films of the Golden Age of Hollywood, The Good German follows the American journalist Captain Jake Geismer (George Clooney) as he attends the Potsdam Conference in Europe in the aftermath of World War II. Jake’s investigation leads him to the discovery that escaped Nazis may be attempting to overthrow the peace treaty.

Much of the film’s brilliance comes from its style; The Good German is shot in black-and-white, and uses classical filmmaking techniques to resemble the era it takes place in. Although it’s easy to dismiss the film as merely a formal exercise, The Good German certainly has a great story about the realities of the post-war era that challenges traditional notions of patriotism.

The Good German Release Date December 8, 2006 Director Steven Soderbergh Cast Tobey Maguire , Jack Thompson , John Roeder , George Clooney Cate Blanchett , Dominic Comperatore Runtime 105 Main Genre Drama Writers Paul Attanasio , Joseph Kanon Tagline If war is hell, then what comes after? Website http://thegoodgerman.com

1 ‘The Box’ (2009)

Directed by Richard Kelly

No one makes uncompromising science fiction mysteries quite like Richard Kelly, the brilliant writer/director behind the coming-of-age classic Donnie Darko and absurdist futuristic satire Southland Tales. While it hasn’t quite earned the same cult affinity that his previous two films have, The Box is another example of Kelly’s ability to modernize classic sci-fi storytelling devices. While the film clearly draws inspiration from The Twilight Zone, Kelly frames the themes within a modern context as to make it well-suited for a new generation.

The film follows NASA engineer Arthur Lewis (James Marsden) and his wife Norma (Cameron Diaz) after they receive a box that could potentially grant them a generous financial reward, whilst killing someone that they don’t know. The Box succeeds in asking uncomfortable ethical questions, forcing the audience to put themselves in the same position as the characters.

