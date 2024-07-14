Mystery films have been a popular subgenre of crime cinema since the medium's inception. In the 1940s, mystery films grew out of the noir genre, thanks in part to the popularity of crime fiction characters like Sam Spade and Phillip Marlowe. While it was a genre that emphasized dramatic revelations and shocking twist endings, the best mystery films are generally those that took their time in delivering information to the audience.

Although audiences might be motivated to find a quick solution to the stories that they are watching, the best mystery films often succeed because they attain a certain level of realism. There’s no point in trying to create tension if a film does not seek to embody the realistic, procedural nature of real investigations. These mystery movies favor a slow-burn approach, resulting in compelling yet equally thrilling stories that remain rewarding despite their more demanding narratives.

10 ‘Rope’ (1948)

Directed by Alfred Hitchcock

Rope isn’t always heralded on the same level as Rear Window or Vertigo, but that doesn’t mean that it's not one of the best films the great Alfred Hitchcock ever made. The nauseating thriller features James Stewart in an uncharacteristically dark role as an enigmatic professor who inadvertently inspired two students to commit murder. Hitchcock carries out a level of suspense by hinting at how this miraculous assassination could be pulled off without calling unnecessary attention to the criminals.

Rope created slow-burn tension through Hitchcock’s innovative camera work, as the film was one of the first to create the illusion that it was all completed in a single shot. This technique would later be used to Academy Award-winning success in the outrageous arthouse satire Birdman (or the Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance) and the gripping World War I film 1917.

9 ‘High and Low’ (1963)

Directed by Akira Kurosawa

While Akira Kurosawa gained the most attention for groundbreaking action films like Rashomon and Seven Samurai, his crime thriller High and Low was an incredible dissection of criminal morality that spoke to the perils of the class divide. The film centers on a wealthy family whose young child is kidnapped, forcing them to take extreme actions to secure a safe release.

Like many of Kurowawa’s masterpieces, High and Low is a long film that justifies its length by adding character details and insights in each scene. Kurosawa doesn’t waste any time and effectively gets the audience to place themselves in the shoes of the characters. While Spike Lee intends to remake the film with Denzel Washington for A24, it would be hard to imagine a new version holding up to the original classic, given how well it has aged.

High And Low (1963) Release Date March 1, 1963

8 ‘In the Heat of the Night’ (1967)

Directed by Norman Jewison

In The Heat of the Night wasn’t just a groundbreaking crime thriller but one of the earliest Hollywood films that tackled the sickening reality of racial prejudice. Norman Jewison's Academy Award winner for Best Picture centers on a shaky alliance between Detective Virgil Tibbs (Sidney Poitier) and Police Chief Bill Gillespie (Rod Steiger) as they investigate a murder in a small town in Mississippi.

The investigation triggers a deeper commentary on police corruption, brutality, and racism. In the Heat of the Night proves that the best murder mystery films put as much emphasis on the characters as they do on the story. Even though the film is over five decades old, In the Heat of the Night moves at a methodical pace that reflects a more modern approach to crime fiction and stands above many of the imitators made in the years since.

7 ‘Klute’ (1971)

Directed by Alan J. Pakula

Klute proves that Alan J. Pakula is one of the most underrated directors of all time, as not many other filmmakers took his careful approach to the film noir genre. Released during the height of political tension and social upheaval in the 1970s, Klute centers on an enigmatic detective (Donald Sutherland) who works with a prostitute (Jane Fonda) to investigate a mysterious conspiracy crime.

Klute’s methodical pacing allows Pakula to emphasize the performances, which are remarkably well-defined for a project that could be broadly considered a “genre film.” While Fonda earned a well-deserved Academy Award for Best Actress for her work in the film, the performance by the late great Sutherland shows that he was one of the most widely underappreciated actors ever. Indeed, Sutherland deserved more credit for his valuable contributions to the mystery genre.

6 ‘Chinatown’ (1974)

Directed by Roman Polanski

Chinatown embodies the “New Hollywood” era of cinematic innovation and features one of the greatest screenplays ever written by the late great screenwriter Robert Towne. Roman Polanski’s subversive mystery follows detective Jake Gittes (Jack Nicholson) as he investigates a conspiracy that links a series of murders to the corruption of California’s natural water.

While Chinatown had a notoriously difficult behind-the-scenes process, it stands out as a classic due to the slow build-up to its now iconic twist ending. The film was a major success that received several Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Actor for Nicholson, as well as a victory in the Best Original Screenplay category for Towne. Nicholson later reprised his role as Jake in the underrated sequel The Two Jakes, which expanded the story to incorporate the oil industry.