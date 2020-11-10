‘The Mystery of D.B. Cooper’ Trailer Teases an Exciting True Crime Tale
HBO Max has released the trailer and poster for John Dower’s upcoming documentary The Mystery of D.B. Cooper. For those unfamiliar with the D.B. Cooper case, Cooper was a mystery man who hijacked a 727 out of Portland, traded the passengers’ lives in exchange for $200,000, parachuted out of the plane over Washington State, and was never heard from again. It remains one of the great unsolved mysteries to this day.
This is the kind of true crime story I live for because it doesn’t really have a darker tint to it. No one was killed or abused, and it’s basically a real-life heist where the culprit got away with it. I’m eager to see how Dower explores the case and the following it inspired.
Check out the trailer and poster below. The Mystery of D.B. Cooper arrives on HBO Max on November 25th.
Here’s the official synopsis for The Mystery of D.B. Cooper:
Directed by Emmy®-nominated filmmaker John Dower (Thrilla in Manila, My Scientology Movie), THE MYSTERY OF D.B. COOPER brings to life the stories of four individuals fervently believed by their family and friends to be the mystery man who hijacked a 727 flying out of Portland, OR, traded the passengers’ lives for $200,000 and four parachutes, lept from 10,000 feet over some of Washington State’s roughest terrain, and was never heard from again. Almost 50 years later, the case continues to confound the FBI and inspire wild speculation as it remains the only unsolved airplane hijacking in United States history.
Drawing from a combination of recreated and archival footage, as well as exclusive interviews with those most connected to the infamous case and its likeliest culprits, this edge-of-your-seat documentary also explores how the heist inspired copycat hijackings and elevated Cooper to “legend” status. THE MYSTERY OF D.B. COOPER paints a dynamic portrait of a fabled fugitive whose unparalleled story became folklore.
