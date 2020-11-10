‘The Mystery of D.B. Cooper’ Trailer Teases an Exciting True Crime Tale

HBO Max has released the trailer and poster for John Dower’s upcoming documentary The Mystery of D.B. Cooper. For those unfamiliar with the D.B. Cooper case, Cooper was a mystery man who hijacked a 727 out of Portland, traded the passengers’ lives in exchange for $200,000, parachuted out of the plane over Washington State, and was never heard from again. It remains one of the great unsolved mysteries to this day.

This is the kind of true crime story I live for because it doesn’t really have a darker tint to it. No one was killed or abused, and it’s basically a real-life heist where the culprit got away with it. I’m eager to see how Dower explores the case and the following it inspired.

Check out the trailer and poster below. The Mystery of D.B. Cooper arrives on HBO Max on November 25th.

Here’s the official synopsis for The Mystery of D.B. Cooper: