It’s hard to think of a more notable starlet from the 1950s and early 60s than Marilyn Monroe. One of America’s first sex icons, the actress’s legacy lives on today in her films and famous photographs. Known for heated relationships with the likes of baseball all star Joe DiMaggio, playwright Arthur Miller, and even her long rumored affair with President John F. Kennedy, the broken hearts left in Monroe’s wake are just part of her lore. But, with all the excitement fame and fortune had to offer, a darker side was also rumored to be present in the young woman’s life. Monroe passed away at her home at the youthful age of 36, in what was initially considered to be a self-induced drug overdose. Now, Netflix has released a trailer for their upcoming documentary, The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes, taking viewers on a journey of the suspicious weeks leading up to the celebrated performer's death.

Making its way onto the streamer April 27, the trailer reveals what will be a deep dive on the celebrity’s life with audio clips from the woman herself. Opening on the winning smile she was known for, Monroe’s voice can be heard saying, “The true things rarely get into circulation, it’s usually the false things.” Moving forward with that hint that she never got to tell her full side of the story, we next learn that the case surrounding her death was reopened in 1982.

Another voiceover, this time that of a man’s, informs us that the interview tapes surrounding Monroe’s death haven’t seen the light of day until this documentary. Things get shady quickly when we’re told that information encompassing the night of the star’s passing was kept very hush, hush, making answers hard to come by. And while the investigative documentary may not fill in all the blanks, it promises to focus on the abundance of conspiracy theories that have lived on since that terrible and mysterious night in 1962.

Image via Netflix

RELATED: ‘Blonde’: Ana de Armas' Marilyn Monroe Biopic Receives NC-17 Rating

Directed by Emma Cooper (The Last Days of Legal Highs) and executive produced by Chris Smith, The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes will be a hit among Monroe fans and conspiracists alike. Putting its lens onto her early life and rise to fame along with the secrets she held close to her heart, the documentary will try to give the late icon justice.

Get ready to put your detective hat on and get to the bottom of the decades-long conspiracy when The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes hits Netflix April 27.

You can watch the trailer and check out the poster for the documentary below.

Image via Netflix

‘Blonde’: The Long, Long History of Andrew Dominik’s Marilyn Monroe Biopic

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Britta DeVore (481 Articles Published) Britta DeVore is a TV and Movie News contributor for Collider. She has worked writing travel guides, runs her own Instagram travel page, @trektonowhere, and also works in craft beer. In her spare time, she enjoys hiking and playing drums with her bands, Kid Midnight and Watergate. More From Britta DeVore