Rian Johnson is currently in the process of adding his name to the pantheon of mystery legends. After charming audiences with his Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) movies, Knives Out and Glass Onion, the director is taking his chances on TV mysteries-of-the-week. And, boy, wasn’t that a smart choice! Currently streaming on Peacock, Johnson’s new show, Poker Face, is quickly proving itself to be worthy of the title of successor to the one and only Columbo.

Starring Natasha Lyonne, the show follows former poker phenomenon and outlaw Charlie Cale as she travels across the United States, solving mysteries and standing up for the underdog in every town she stops by. Her weapon against criminals? Her innate, inexplicable ability to tell whenever someone is lying. If you’re a fan of mystery shows, you should definitely give Poker Face a chance. But what if you're already watching it? What do you do if you want to keep the mystery streak going? Here are 8 awesome mystery-of-the-week shows that you can watch in-between episodes of Poker Face or after the first season wraps up.

RELATED: Underrated Neo-Noir Movies to Watch Before Rian Johnson's 'Poker Face'

Columbo

Image via ABC

Who else should we start with but Lieutenant Columbo (Peter Falk) of Los Angeles Homicide? Rian Johnson never made his love for Columbo a secret, and Poker Face is a true monument to this classic show that began in the 1970s and still wins over audiences to this day. Unlike traditional mysteries, Columbo’s stories revolve not around who committed the crime, but how the show’s sharp-witted protagonist will catch the already-known criminal. It’s a style of storytelling dubbed "howcatchem," as opposed to "whodunit," and Columbo makes the most out of the genre, keeping us guessing until the very end of each episode what misstep will finally reveal the culprit for who they are. Created by Richard Levinson and William Link, Columbo ran for over 30 years, but you really shouldn’t let this scare you away from this awesome show. The series' 79 feature-long episodes are all stand-alone cases, and you can watch them pretty much in the order you want.

Murder, She Wrote

Image via CBS

Yet another classic series that Johnson has referenced in his work, Murder, She Wrote stars the one and only Angela Lansbury as a mystery writer that becomes an amateur detective after getting herself involved in one too many murder cases in the fictional town of Cabot Cove. Also created by Levinson and Link, plus Peter S. Fischer, the show follows retired English teacher and renowned writer Jessica Fletcher (Lansbury) as she shows the police force how it’s done and puts away the many murderers that plague her small Maine community. The show ran for 12 seasons between 1984 and 1996 and gained four TV films between 1997 and 2003.

Castle

Image via ABC

If the idea of a murder mystery writer becoming a detective appeals to you, then you should definitely check out Castle next. With 8 seasons that ran from 2009 to 2016, the show follows mystery novelist Rick Castle (Nathan Fillion) as he tags along with NYPD detective Kate Becket (Stana Katic) to gather inspiration for his new series of novels. Thrilling, funny, and just overall a great piece of entertainment, Castle is also a good pick for those that like a little romance on the side, especially of the enemies-to-lovers kind.

Monk

Sometimes, observational skills come from an intense dedication to mystery as a literary genre. Sometimes, they come from more unexpected sources. In Monk, Tony Shalhoub stars as the titular San Francisco detective Adrian Monk, whose obsessive-compulsive disorder is triggered by his wife’s murder by a car bomb. Despite making his life a lot harder, the disorder heightens Monk’s innate observational skills, which he uses to solve crimes that range from robberies to murders. The only crime he is yet to solve is who killed his beloved Trudy. The show ran for 8 seasons, from 2002 to 2009.

Psych

But what do you do if you’ve got all the observational skills, but nobody takes you seriously? Well, for Shawn Spencer (James Roday Rodriguez) the answer was to disguise himself as a psychic at the service of the police. With the reluctant help of his childhood friend Gus (Dulé Hill), Shawn solved one mystery per week from 2006 to 2014, over the course of eight seasons. The show is a must-watch for those that enjoy a good dose of comedy in their crime dramas and a well-crafted bromance. The rivalry between Shawn and Head Detective Lassiter, or Lassie (Timothy Omundson), is also a high point.

The Mentalist

Instead of an amateur sleuth pretending to be a psychic, The Mentalist features a fake seer that is tired of deceiving others. After his wife and daughter are killed by the maniacal Red John, Patrick Jane (Simon Baker) outs himself as a fraud and joins forces with the California Bureau of Investigation. As he tries to find the man that took the two people he loved the most from him, Jane also helps solve murders of all kinds. With seven seasons that ran originally from 2008 to 2015, The Mentalist is a good pick for people that kind of enjoyed the premise of Psych, but would rather watch something more dramatic.

Elementary

Image via CBS

Sometimes, you just can’t compete with the classics. Created by Robert Doherty, Elementary brings detective Sherlock Holmes (Johnny Lee Miller) to modern-day New York City. With the help of Dr. Joan Watson (Lucy Liu), Holmes is a former Scotland Yard consultant that now assists the NYPD in cases that go from heists to homicides. The show gives a fresh take on the beloved detective created by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle. Completely indifferent to proper procedures, Miller’s Sherlock is in a constant state of tension with Captain Gregson (Aidan Quinn), and his status as a recovering drug addict only makes his situation more delicate. With seven seasons that ran from 2012 to 2019, the show also gives its own spin to other classic Conan Doyle characters, such as Moriarty (Natalie Dormer) and Sherlock’s brother, Mycroft (Rhys Ifans).

Veronica Mars

Image via Warner Bros. Television Distribution

If you’re into teen dramas just as much as you love mysteries, then Veronica Mars is the show for you. Created by Rob Thomas, this series stars Kristen Bell as the titular high-schooler doubling as private eye under the tutelage of her father, detective Keith Mars (Enrico Colantoni). In each episode, Veronica is presented with a new mystery afflicting her school and the small town of Neptune. Don’t let yourself be fooled by the show’s setting: despite taking place in a high school for most of its three original seasons, the crimes in Veronica Mars can get pretty gruesome, involving things like murder, child abuse, and sexual assault. The series ran from 2004 to 2007. In 2014, the show gained a sequel film, and, in 2019, a new 8-episode-long season dropped on Hulu.