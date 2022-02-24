Huzzah! Mystery Science Theater 3000 is creeping closer to its Season 13 premiere. Today, the show’s Twitter account released a teaser photo for fans who have been waiting anxiously for more information surrounding the return of the beloved series. The image shows the iconic red jumpsuit worn by original host Joel Robinson, who was played by the show’s creator, Joel Hodgson.

Decked out with zippers and giant pockets, the outfit has a faded tag on the inside collar that reads “Joel” with “Robinson” as a name patch on the right side of its chest. On the left, a yellow with black and white checkered “Gizmonics” patch is sewn onto the uniform. To round it all out and pay homage to hosts of years past, three patches adorn the jumpsuit’s shoulder. Taking their color from each of the host’s specially designed uniforms (red, blue, and yellow), the emblems depict Joel Robinson, Mike Nelson (Michael J. Nelson), and Jonah Heston (Jonah Ray).

Originally airing on a Minneapolis based independent television station in 1988, Mystery Science Theater 3000 (MST3K) was soon picked up by Comedy Central in 1989 where it would have a seven season run before moving to the Sci-Fi Channel for three more seasons. The original series followed Joel Robinson, a janitor and inventor working at Gizmonic Institute who is launched into space by his boss. While aboard his new satellite home, Robinson is made into a human experiment as he is forced to watch bad movies while two mad scientists gauge his reactions. Luckily, Robinson is not alone, as he has several robots with him in his plight. Together, the ragtag group make the most of their time in space by picking apart the films they’re being forced to watch.

A cult favorite, Netflix heard the cries of fans everywhere and brought the series back to honor the show’s twenty-fifth anniversary. With Ray as the host, the streamer signed on top names in comedy including Felicia Day, Patton Oswalt, Rebecca Hanson, Hampton Yount, and Baron Vaughn. Day and Oswalt stepped into the roles of the dastardly scientists, while Hanson, Yount, and Vaughn reprised their roles as the robot companions. After two seasons, the show was pulled from the streaming service. Fans joined together once again to bring the show back, this time creating a Kickstarter for the series which was ultimately successful. This time, it will appear on Gizmoplex, a website specifically created for new episodes of the series.

With this newest teaser image surrounding the return of Mystery Science Theater 3000, fans are one step closer to seeing all of their favorite characters back to roast some terrifically terrible films. As of right now we know that Ray, Day, Oswalt, Hanson, Yount, and Vaughn will be reprising their roles and that Hodgson will make an appearance as a special guest. A release date for the series has yet to be announced. Check out the full image below:

