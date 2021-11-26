Fan-favorite movie-riffing series Mystery Science Theater 3000 has confirmed all 13 films that will be watched and roasted in the upcoming season. Announced on Thursday, the episodes will be exclusively available on their Gizmoplex platform and will consist of Santo in The Treasure of Dracula, Robot Wars, Beyond Atlantis, Munchie, Doctor Mordrid, Demon Squad, Gamera vs. Jiger, The Bat Woman, The Million Eyes of Sumuru, HG Wells' The Shape of Things to Come, The Mask 3D, The Bubble, and The Christmas Dragon.

Mystery Science Theater 3000 is a television comedy series that initially ran from 1988 to 1999 across the channels KTMA (1988-1989), Comedy Central (1989-1996), and the Sci-Fi channel (1997-1999). It starred creator Joel Hodgson as a janitor trapped on a satellite and forces to watch a series of B movies with his reaction recorded by two mad scientists. He was joined by a host of robotic companions as they collectively roasted the movies. The series was canceled after disagreements between the network and the show’s production company Best Brains.

In 2017, the show was picked up and revived by Netflix following the series’ 25th anniversary. The streamer cast comedian Jonah Ray as the show’s new host, with Felicia Day and Patton Oswalt assuming the roles of the mad scientists. Revivals of the show’s robot cast returned as well, with voice actors Rebecca Hanson, Hampton Yount, and Baron Vaughn. It ran for two seasons on the streaming service before its cancellation, and a Kickstarter was launched back in April to help the MST3K team continue to make more episodes.

The show eventually found a new home on the platform Gizmoplex, a site specially made for streaming new episodes of Mystery Science Theater 3000. Most of the Netflix cast is returning for the newest season, including Ray, Day, Oswalt, Hanson, Yount, and Vaughn. Hodgson also confirmed his character, the original host of the show, will appear in one episode.

Mystery Science Theater 3000 is set to return sometime next year. Currently, fans can watch teasers for each of the 13 films on the Gizmoplex website.

