Mystery Science Theater 3000 is ready to make yet another comeback, and a new trailer for Season 13 teases the return of series creator Joel Hodgson and many brand-new B-movies to torture your eyes. Also known as MST3K, the show follows a duo of mad scientists who force a prisoner to watch the worst B-movies ever made every day.

Created in 1988, MST3K’s wacky concept imagines Hodgson as a janitor trapped in a satellite revolving around the Earth. In the satellite, the janitor is forced to watch B-movies by the Mads, scientists who want to study the human reaction to cheesy, campy, and overall bad films. To keep his sanity while he undergoes this painful torture, the janitor creates robot friends with whom he can interact during each torture session. So, each episode of MST3K is a riff on a classic movie, and Hodgson acts as the show's host, together with the robots, commenting on the absurd plots we watch on the big screen.

The new trailer teases the new B-movies Hodgson and the rest of the crew developed for the new season of Mystery Science Theater 3000. For example, we get a glimpse of Santo in The Treasure of Dracula, which will pit a luchador against the vampire lord. There’s also Gamera vs. Jiger, an unmistakable riff on Godzilla.

Since 1988, Mystery Science Theater 3000 has had many runs after being canceled and renewed in different homes. The last time, the show got picked by Netflix after a successful crowdfunding campaign. The latest iteration of the show cast comedian Jonah Ray as the show’s new host, with Felicia Day and Patton Oswalt assuming the roles of the mad scientists, and Baron Vaughn, Hampton Yount, and Rebecca Hanson voicing the trio of robots. As the new trailer underlines, this is the crew that’ll come back for Season 13, with the addition of Emily Marsh, who was previously part of live tours of MST3K. In addition, Hodgson is also coming back for one episode, making the new season a treat for fans.

The trailer also tells fans how to watch Season 13 of MST3K, which will air exclusively on its dedicated platform, the Gizmoplex. Thanks to another Kickstarter campaign, the new streaming theater was created to allow Mystery Science Theater 3000 to have its own home without depending on third parties. If the strategy proves successful, new seasons of MST3K could be distributed independently to the audiences through the Gizmoplex. Fans who acquire a Season Pass on the Gizmoplex official website before the series premiere on May 6 will also receive a digital download version of Season 13 for free. Finally, starting from May 6, anyone will also be able to watch the classic episodes from the show's first ten seasons for free and ad-free on Gizmoplex for a limited time so that you can catch on the best movie riffing series ever.

The Gizmoplex will be making its public debut with three days of new episodes of Season 13 of Mystery Science Theater 3000 beginning on May 6. Check out the new trailer below:

