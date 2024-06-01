Mystery shows, particularly murder mystery shows, are a dime a dozen nowadays. The genre has been experiencing a resurgence thanks to movies like Knives Out and Glass Onion. Everyone loves a classic whodunnit story, after all, and these have been tackled in original ways in a variety of new TV shows as well as classic favorites.

In some cases, mystery shows offer great re-watch value. That’s because there are clues, subtle nuances, and other elements that viewers can pick up on when watching them again. Some shows are particularly complex, so watching a second, even third, time might change perceptions about knowing how things turn out in the end.

10 'True Detective' (2014-)

Created by Nic Pizzolatto & Issa Lopez

As an anthology crime drama, each season of True Detective tells a different compartmentalized story with a new setting and new characters. Seasons one and three are arguably the best ones overall, and the ones with the most rewatch value. Particularly season one, which flips back and forth between present and past as two former homicide investigators are asked to recall details about a cold case. The murder of a woman back in the ‘90s could have something to do with a new series of murders. The two detectives have not spoken to one in decades, but since files from the case were destroyed during a hurricane, their recollections are the only hope at ever solving it.

The pairing of Woody Harrelson and Matthew McConaughey is wonderful in that season, and re-watching may deliver clues and hints fans missed the first time. Season 3, meanwhile, starring Mahershala Ali as a former police detective being interviewed about an old case, is just as riveting with its own unique spin. Since the timeline in that season flips through three decades, there’s a lot to follow and that could warrant a second watch.

9 'Veronica Mars' (2004-2019)

Created by Rob Thomas

There have been plenty of teen dramas, but none quite as good as Veronica Mars. The teen noir mystery drama follows the title character, played by Kristen Bell, a high school (later college) student who works with her detective father as a private investigator at night. The first seasons are the best to re-watch since they focus on mystery arcs that run the entire season long, giving plenty of opportunities to seek out clues that might have been missed the first time around.

But re-watching Veronica Mars is also worth it seeing the character development as Mars grows, matures, and comes into her own. The show was so popular, it developed a cult following that led to a 2014 movie and the resurrection of the show for an eight-episode fourth season on Hulu in 2019. Re-watch the entire series, then throw in the bonus season for good measure.

Veronica Mars
Release Date September 22, 2004 Cast Kristen Bell , Enrico Colantoni , Jason Dohring , Percy Daggs III Main Genre Drama Seasons 4 Creator Rob Thomas

8 'Based on a True Story' (2023-)

Created by Craig Rosenberg

Renewed for a second season, Based on a True Story, one of the best shows on Peacock, is a short, eight-episode comedy thriller that’s worth watching again to recall where everything ended. While the killer’s identity is revealed relatively early on, it would be fun to reflect on the moments prior to this revelation to see if there’s anything to pick up on.

Boasting a comedic element that makes the mystery show both dark and fun, Based on a True Story has a unique and modern premise along with a talented cast. Those who love unconventional, modern murder mystery stories will appreciate watching, and re-watching, Based on a True Story.

Based on a True Story
Release Date June 8, 2023 Cast Kaley Cuoco , Chris Messina , Tom Bateman , Priscilla Quintana Main Genre Comedy Seasons 1

7 'Unsolved Mysteries' (1987-)

Created by John Cosgrove & Terry Dunn Meurer

It's incredible to think that some of the cases covered on Unsolved Mysteries are still part of public conversation while others have been solved since, even with the help of the show itself. The mystery documentary series aired from 1987-2002 with networks changing hands a few times, then returned on Spike from 2008 to 2010. The latest reboot iteration for Netflix has been on since 2020.

The cases are all unique, ranging from cold cases of missing persons who have never been recovered to conspiracies, paranormal activity, UFO sightings, and more. The best part about Unsolved Mysteries is that the show can be watched in any order, any episode, at any time. There’s no continuity. The most recent stories offer a refreshed focus. From the first episode of season one about Rey Rivera’s mysterious death to residents of Berkshire County recalling the 1969 Berkshire UFO incident and the chilling story of a woman who died a strange death in a hotel room in Norway, every story is more captivating than the next.

Unsolved Mysteries
Main Genre Documentary

6 'Murder, She Wrote' (1984-1996)

Created by Peter S. Fischer, Richard Levinson, and William Link

One of the most classic whodunnit mystery shows, Murder, She Wrote has been off the air for almost three decades, making the show ripe for re-watching. Relive the cases investigated and solved by mystery writer and amateur detective Jessica Fletcher (Angela Lansbury). Earning Lansbury 10 Golden Globes and a dozen Emmy Award nominations for the role, the story is a wonderful one. The central character is an older widowed woman who finds a new lease on life after retiring as an English teacher.

Considering the show had a female lead before, which was so commonplace in crime shows, Murder, She Wrote was ground-breaking in many ways. With compelling fictional cases and tons of clues viewers can follow along with, it’s the type of show viewers can play detective, too, while watching. Murder, She Wrote is fun to re-watch after all these decades. Be reminded of the show that inspired so many of the same vein that have come since.

Murder, She Wrote
Main Genre Crime Seasons 12 Release Date September 30, 1984 Cast Angela Lansbury

5 'Poker Face' (2023-)

Created by Rian Johnson

Created by Rian Johnson, the man behind hits like Knives Out and Glass Onion, Poker Face puts Natasha Lyonne front and center as Charlie, a young woman with a special gift: she can look at someone and instantly tell that they are lying. When others want to leverage Charlie’s talents for nefarious purposes, and she gets into hot water, however, she goes on the run. Each time Charlie ends up in new place on her journey, she encounters crime after crime that she helps solve.

Fans love watching shows like Poker Face and guessing what led up to the events that occur. Re-watching the episodes could unearth clues that were missed or subtle details that demonstrate just how clever the series’ writing is. Every episode has a unique look and feel, from horror to comedy, with some darker than others. Re-watching helps keep viewers up with the larger, over-arching story as well, and gives another chance to revel in the wonderful performances from both Lyonne and the long list of talented guest stars.

4 'Only Murders In the Building' (2021-)

Created by Steve Martin & John Hoffman

This generation is obsessed with true-crime podcasts and Only Murders in the Building pokes fun at that with the help of two icons of comedy, Steve Martin and Martin Short, along with Selena Gomez. Charles, Oliver, and Mabel, respectively, have nothing in common except for the fact that they all live in the same building where murders keep occurring, and they are all obsessed with true-crime podcasts. When they get caught up in the first murder, they decide to join force and start their own podcast chronicling their own investigation, and it snowballs from there when things keep happening.

With so many clues, misdirects, and hilarious moments, Only Murders in the Building gets funnier the second time around. Cameo appearances and guest starring roles, including everyone from Sting to Meryl Streep, add to the appeal. It’s the jokes and camaraderie between the three leads, however, that makes the mystery comedy-drama so watchable.

3 Wednesday (2022-)

Created by Alfred Gough, Miles Millar (Characters by Charles Addams)

It has been a year and-a-half since the first season of Wednesday premiered, and while the show has been renewed for a second, it won’t arrive until sometime in 2025. That makes it perfect timing to re-watch the first season of the coming-of-age supernatural mystery series. Centered around the character Wednesday Addams (Jenna Ortega) from The Addams Family, Wednesday follows her start at Nevermore Academy, a private school meant for outcasts with special powers.

Wednesday encounters spooky happenings and when a local murder occurs, she tries to get to the bottom of it with the help of her psychic abilities. Seeing Wednesday’s transformation as a young woman who wants nothing to do with the other kids to someone who starts to reluctantly make friends is just as compelling as the murder mystery aspect of the show. A refresher would be perfect before watching season two, once it’s available to stream.

Wednesday Release Date November 23, 2022 Cast Jenna Ortega , Hunter Doohan , Christina Ricci , Percy Hynes White Main Genre Comedy Seasons 2 Creator Alfred Gough, Miles Millar

2 'Mindhunter' (2017-2019)

Created by Joe Penhall

Despite being one of the most fascinating psychological crime thrillers on television of late, Mindhunter was not renewed for a third season. But re-watching the first two will be just as shocking and mind-blowing as when watching the first time around. Especially after knowing the facts.

Based on real characters and the true story of the development of the term “serial killer,” FBI agents Holden Ford (Jonathan Groff) and Bill Tench (Holt McCallany) work alongside psychologist Wendy Carr (Anna Torv) to try and get into the minds of men who have been arrested and charged with repeated and ritualistic killings. The characters are based on real serial killers with some of the dialogue taken right from transcripts of the real criminals. From Ed Kemper (Cameron Britton) to Charles Manson (Damon Herriman), the show is a masterclass in casting. Every actor not only resembles the killer they portray, but gets them perfect right down to the voices, mannerisms, and quirks.

1 'Lost' (2004-2010)

Created by Jeffrey Lieber, J.J. Abrams, Damon Lindelof

Some fans of Lost claim they understood every aspect of the show, clear as day, and don’t get why others are confused. Others found the plot, twists, and alternate realities confusing and disjointed. Whichever camp viewers fall into, there’s no denying that watching Lost a second time around brings different nuances and details to the forefront that might not have initially been noticed. This is especially so after knowing how it all comes together in the end.

The sci-fi adventure drama begins with the crash of a commercial jet airliner and follows the eclectic mix of survivors as they try to stay alive and find a way back home. But as they explore the island, they begin to uncover strange people and events. With a large ensemble cast, elements of mythology, and a story that works like a puzzle that fans need to try and piece together at every turn, Lost is complex, existential, and deeply riveting.

