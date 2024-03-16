Mystery television has long been a staple of small-screen entertainment, whether it's overarching dramas with seasonal storylines like True Detective or serial classics like Law & Order. While hundreds of exceptional crime series have become television classics with their intriguing cases and the spectacular sleuths who solve them, there have also been plenty of equally brilliant mystery series that haven't received their due.

Some of these series have been swallowed up in the passage of time, and others have been lost amid the abundance of options modern audiences are treated to. All of them make for essential viewing experiences for anyone who adores a great mystery tale rich with engrossing thrills and some sensational main characters. These underrated mystery series deserve a larger audience, especially now that streaming offers so many opportunities to rediscover them.

10 'Lie to Me' (2009-2011)

Creator: Samuel Baum



A terrific mixture of thrills and psychological intrigue, Lie to Me ran for three seasons from 2009 to 2011 before being abruptly canceled, to the dismay of its many fans. The show stars Tim Roth as Dr. Cal Lightman, an expert analyst of human behavior, as he works with both local and federal law enforcement agencies to aid ongoing investigations and help bring criminals to justice.

Brilliantly written and well performed, the series' interrogation scenes are a true treat for all genre fans who love seeing calculating and intelligent sleuths outwit violent and smug suspects. While many of the cases don't re-write the rules of mystery storytelling, the show as a whole hovers in a grounded reality that flaunts just enough novel quirks to be uniquely captivating and ever-so-slightly surreal.

9 'The Killing' (2011-2014)

Creator: Veena Sud



Flaunting a heavy atmospheric dread and commanding central performances as its strongest assets, The Killing serves as a gloomy re-working of the acclaimed Danish series Forbrydelsen. Set in Seattle's dreariness, it follows two homicide detectives investigating the violent demise of a teenage girl while documenting the grieving process of the victim's family. Meanwhile, a local political campaign becomes entangled in the case.

The first two seasons explore the case and its many surrounding mysteries in gripping detail, immersing viewers in a bleak setting with three-dimensional characters that are deeply flawed yet incredibly relatable. Although initially canceled after Season 2, it was picked up to continue with another case in Seasons 3 and 4. At its best, The Killing was a moody, intoxicating masterpiece of dangerously addictive mystery thrills that presented a brilliant yet brutal look at the modern world.

The Killing Release Date April 3, 2011 Cast Mireille Enos , Joel Kinnaman , Gregg Henry , Joan Allen , Sterling Beaumon Seasons 4

8 'Inspector Morse' (1987-2000)

Creator: Colin Dexter



With author Colin Dexter adapting his own novels for the screen, Inspector Morse was a British crime series that rose to prominence through the late 80s and 90s. Consisting of 33 feature-length episodes across 8 seasons, it follows the titular inspector as he solves criminal cases around the Oxford area. Defined by John Thaw's starring performance, Inspector Morse became a beloved icon of English television with his peculiar interests and his love of a good mystery.

With its refined British tone and lack of big-budget thrills, it is perhaps understandable that Inspector Morse hasn't become a worldwide phenomenon. However, what it lacks in dazzling spectacle, it more than makes up for with its fantastic writing that is rife with English wit. It also served as a major stepping stone for many talented Brits to start in the industry, ranging from filmmakers like Danny Boyle and John Madden to acclaimed actors like Brian Cox and Mark Strong, among many others.

7 'Dirk Gently's Holistic Detective Agency' (2016-2017)

Creator: Max Landis



Inspired by Douglas Adams' novel series of the same name, Dirk Gently's Holistic Detective Agency follows the eccentric Dirk Gently (Samuel Barnett), a self-proclaimed "holistic detective," as he investigates many obscure cases with a steadfast belief that all things in the universe are interconnected. In his work, he is aided by Todd Brotzman (Elijah Wood) and Farah Black (Jade Eshete), while also being tracked by figures from his past.

As far as absurdist fun goes, few series of any genre can match its extravagance or its effervescence. However, Dirk Gently's Holistic Detective Agency still holds many satisfying treats for mystery fans who love seeing the dots connect to solve a case. While it was canceled after just two seasons, the series still has a dedicated cult following and remains a criminally underrated dose of modern mystery fun.

dirk gently's holistic detective agency Release Date October 22, 2016 Cast Samuel Barnett , Elijah Wood , Hannah Marks , Amanda Walsh , Mpho Koaho , Dustin Milligan , Tony Amendola , Tyler Labine Seasons 0

6 'Endeavor' (2012-2023)

Creator: Russell Lewis



A spin-off of Inspector Morse, Endeavour serves as a prequel following a young Endeavour Morse (Shaun Evans) as he begins his career as a detective constable and rises in the ranks of the police force. Like its parent series, Endeavour's seasons are split into several movie-length episodes, each one covering a new murder case that demands the brilliant mind of Morse to be solved.

While it doesn't always compare to Inspector Morse in terms of its mystery elements, Endeavour has been harshly judged by some viewers as a cheap re-hash when, actually, it has plenty of excellent moments that appeal to lovers of the original series and new fans alike. Featuring nine seasons thus far that are set in the 60s and 70s, it makes smart decisions concerning its main character's origin story while also featuring an impressive acting performance from Evans to boot.

5 'Monk' (2002-2009)

Creator: Andy Breckman



A mystery-of-the-week series that ran with a bit more of a comedic spin, Monk became a cult hit of mild crime entertainment that appealed to all ages. Tony Shalhoub stars as the titular sleuth, a quirky germophobe with OCD, as he works alongside the San Francisco Police Department on plenty of bizarre cases. All the while, he continues to investigate the unsolved murder of his wife from years prior.

Despite being critically lauded and even winning Shalhoub three Emmy Awards, Monk has faded from the public eye where other crime series have endured. What makes this so unfortunate is its offbeat tone clashes with its intriguing cases to provide a unique and enjoyable experience for all lovers of mystery stories. Those who grew up as fans of the series would be delighted to learn the cast returned for the warmly received Mr. Monk's Last Case: A Monk Movie in 2023.

Monk Release Date July 12, 2002 Cast Tony Shalhoub , Ted Levine , Jason Gray-Stanford , Traylor Howard Seasons 8

4 'The Tunnel' (2013-2018)

Creator: Ben Richards & Hans Rosenfeldt



A familiar concept done incredibly well, The Tunnel ran for three seasons, focusing on cases that forced the English and French police forces to work together. Hitting the ground running with an enthralling debut season, it sees England's DCI Karl Roebuck (Stephen Dillane) and France's Captain Elise Wassermann (Clémence Poésy) reluctantly collaborating on a case involving a high-profile politician whose corpse is found on the border between their respective nations.

A clever remake of the celebrated Nordic crime series The Bridge, The Tunnel was perhaps too hastily dismissed as a lazy re-iteration. Its characters worked a treat, with Poésy and Dillane developing a strong chemistry. Furthermore, The Bridge's ability to conjure up not only mystery and suspense but some genuine chills makes for an immersive and heart-pounding television series.

3 'Devs' (2020)

Creator: Alex Garland



One of the more underrated miniseries in recent years, Devs came from the brilliant sci-fi mind of Alex Garland and is both a compelling mystery and a contemplative high-concept drama. Consisting of eight episodes, it follows a software engineer at a quantum computing company who looks for answers to the suspicious death of her boyfriend, who died on his first day of his new job working alongside the company's elite team.

Its meticulous pacing makes it a viewing experience reserved for audiences willing to meditate on the series' weighty themes of free will and pre-determined fate. Devs is a richly rewarding watch for those who buy into its engrossing atmosphere and high-minded ideas. It doesn't dedicate much time to holding the viewer's hand through its mysterious plot, but its science-fiction setting and excellent cast make it a ride well worth taking.

2 'The Terror' (2018-)

Creator: Dan Simmons (Season 1) and Max Borenstein & Alexander Woo (Season 2)



An eerie, entrancing anthology series that brings a supernatural twist to historical settings with a haunting mystique that permeates throughout each story, The Terror is one of television's most underrated recent series. Season 1, based on Dan Simmons' novel, follows a Navy expedition through the Arctic in the 19th century when the two ships become trapped in ice. Season 2—also known as Infamy—then takes place in a Japanese community on the west coast of America during WWII.

The first season features stars like Jared Harris, Ciarán Hinds, Tobias Menzies, and Adam Nagaitis, earning widespread critical acclaim for its atmospheric intensity, intriguing mystery, and gripping performances. The Terror as a whole is an excellent option for fans of historical drama, especially ones who also like a few disconcerting thrills along the way. A third season, an adaptation of Victor LaValle's The Devil in Silver, is in production.

The Terror Release Date March 26, 2018 Cast George Takei , Naoko Mori , Miki Ishikawa , Kiki Sukezane Seasons 3

1 'Sherlock Holmes' (1984-1994)

Creator: Michael Cox



While it predates television's lauded golden age, Sherlock Holmes has come to be viewed by those who have seen it as one of the best mystery series to have graced the small screen. As the overall title given to ITV's adaptations of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's famous stories, Sherlock Holmes consisted of four separate seasons featuring a grand total of 41 episodes, all of them featuring Jeremy Brett in the starring role.

True to the original stories' Victorian era setting, the series earned acclaim not only for its addictive mystery storytelling but for its faithfulness to Doyle's work, a keen eye for period detail, and Brett's excellent portrayal of Sherlock Holmes. Sherlock Holmes is essential viewing for all fans of the iconic sleuth and great mystery tales in general. Those who adored the hit series Sherlock would do well to seek out Sherlock Holmes to see the familiar stories done in a way that was different yet no less engaging.

