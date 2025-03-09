Many X-Men have a claim to being among the most powerful in the group, but few possess the same ability for espionage and stealth as Mystique. With the power to take on the appearance of anyone in the world, there’s no meeting, conference, or gathering that Mystique can’t infiltrate by assuming the identity of one of its attendees and effectively stealing their life. To celebrate the prowess of Mystique and also show off her unique skillset of powers, Iron Studios has unveiled a new figure of the mutant, showing off her ability to mimic others such as Wolverine, Rogue, and even Emma Frost or Iceman. The new collectible comes with three arms for maximized customization, and it is now available for pre-order, retailing for $199.99.

Iron Studios is no stranger to teaming up with Marvel for new figures and collectibles. Ahead of its latest launch that included new figures for Mystique, Iron Studios also celebrated the recent release of Captain America: Brave New World by dropping a new Red Hulk figure based on Harrison Ford’s appearance in the film after he took over the role from the late William Hurt. Iron Studios also released a new figure of Namor several years removed from the release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, although it is based on his appearance in Marvel Comics and not on his role in the 2022 tentpole film. Iron Studios also strengthened its X-Men partnership several months ago by dropping a new Sentinel figure showing the X-Men team fighting off the famous villain in unison, and its detail is worth the $999.99 price tag.

Are Mutants Coming to the MCU?

Mutants such as Namor are already in the MCU, and Deadpool & Wolverine introduced even more, despite most of the movie taking place in another universe. However, Marvel Studios has yet to announce exactly when the X-Men will make their MCU debut, but the most likely answer is after the conclusion of Avengers: Secret Wars and the Multiverse Saga. Marvel has also already laid the groundwork to introduce mutants by sending Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) to another universe at the end of The Marvels, and while it remains to be seen how she gets back, her initial interaction with Beast (Kelsey Grammer) will certainly factor into the larger MCU story going forward.

The new Mystique Iron Studios figure is now available for pre-order and can be purchased from IronStudios.com. Check out the first images of the figure above and stay tuned to Collider for future updates on all the latest toys and collectibles.