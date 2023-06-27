From Jeffrey Dahmer to Ted Bundy, Ed Gein, and Randy Kraft, the United States has unfortunately come to know more than its fair share of serial killers over the last century. But, while all the aforementioned murderers were caught, there’s one case that will forever haunt the public. Known only as the Zodiac Killer, the person behind the mask of five slayings (that we know of) in the San Francisco Bay Area during 1968 and 1969 has never been apprehended - at least not for the murders.

A staple in true crime culture, the story of the mysterious phantom who stalked the streets, hillsides, and lakes of San Francisco has been the center of many Hollywood productions like the Jake Gyllenhaal, Mark Ruffalo, Brian Cox, and Robert Downey Jr. 2007 David Fincher-helmed thriller, Zodiac. And, while movies, books, and podcasts have set out to find the truth, the killer’s name is yet to be revealed. Now, one Zodiac enthusiast is hoping to crack the case by asking a question that no other person has brought forward - did the killer even exist?

Peacock’s latest two-part true crime docuseries, Myth of the Zodiac Killer, will jump into one man’s strong belief that the notorious slayer was merely a piece of American folklore. A new trailer released ahead of the series’ arrival sheds light on this bizarre theory as Thomas Henry Horan, an investigative journalist and the author of The Myth of the Zodiac Killer: A Literary Investigation by Thomas Henry Horan, and filmmaker Andrew Nock team up to get to the bottom of the riddle. Each taking different stances, with Nock staunchly standing by the one-killer theory and Horan testing his no-killer theory, the trailer sees the two men diving head first into the case. Because we know the murders took place, it’s unclear how Horan will line up his theory unless, like many others, his goal is to prove that there was more than one killer, thus solidifying that “The Zodiac” never existed.

What Other True Crime Productions Does Peacock Have?

Earning a name for itself as a new home of true-crime documentaries, the network boasts an impressive lineup of interesting and well-thought-out titles. The current slate of originals includes Casey Anthony: Where the Truth Lies and John Wayne Gacy: Devil in Disguise, as well as a slew of content from networks such as Oxygen (Violent Minds: Killers on Tape).

Check out the trailer for Myth of the Zodiac Killer above and immerse yourself in the hunt when the two-part docuseries lands on Peacock on July 11.