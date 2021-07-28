For the first time, you can own a prop from Discovery’s smash series Mythbusters. Props and decommissioned equipment used on the show will be auctioned off to the public courtesy of online auction house Prop Store. Registration for the auction is currently ongoing, with the event scheduled to begin on August 20.

Fans of all ages will be able to recognize some of the props up for auction. The mechanical shark from 2008’s “Shark Week Special” episode, JATO experimental rockets, and even pieces of the famous dummy named Buster are up for grabs at the auction. If you are more interested in acquiring production pieces, such as experiment blueprints, you will be in luck as well. In total, over 80 pieces will be listed for auction. Many of these will be accompanied by a short video featuring host Adam Savage explaining its significance to the show and giving behind-the-scenes tidbits on the piece. Savage has also autographed some of the props and pieces up for auction.

Along with Savage, Mythbusters was hosted by Jamie Hyneman, Grant Imahara, Kari Bryon, and Tony Belleci. The show ran for 17 seasons on Discovery Channel for a total of 282 episodes.

When participating in the auction, you will also be helping a good cause. All money raised from the Prop Store auction will benefit The Grant Imahara STEAM Foundation, which provides mentorships and scholarships to students in need. Imahara, an electrical engineer who also worked for Lucasfilm, passed away in 2020 from a brain aneurysm. In the months that followed his sudden passing, the foundation was created in his honor. His mother and the foundation’s co-founder, Carolyn, provided a statement on the auction:

“I'm so grateful for this opportunity to raise funds that benefit the Grant Imahara STEAM Foundation. I'd like to thank Discovery Channel, Beyond Productions, and Prop Store for helping us bring these artifacts from Mythbusters—some of which were built by my son—to fans worldwide, while contributing to a cause very dear to Grant. I'm proud of the work the foundation is doing in my son's name, and I'm thankful to all the fans and supporters who are helping us with our mission to inspire and empower young and underserved talent in STEAM education.”

Prop Store’s auction will run from August 20 to September 1. Registration for the event has opened and can be found here.

