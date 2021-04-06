Fans eagerly awaiting the Season 2 premiere of Mythic Quest will get a special treat to tide them over, as Apple announced today that a special standalone Season 1 bonus episode will launch on Friday, April 16 on Apple TV+, in anticipation of the second season premiere on May 7.

In the new episode, titled "Everlight,” the show's creative team is tackling a very timely subject that many viewers are currently facing — the return to office life, as well as dealing with co-workers again. The new half-hour special follows the team behind the multiplayer video game returning to the office for their annual Everlight party, where Poppy (Charlotte Nicdao) and Ian (Rob McElhenney) rig a LARPing tournament in favor of an underdog. In an unexpected twist, none other than Anthony Hopkins will be lending his voice to the special. The episode comes from McElhenney, who also serves as director, co-creator, and executive producer on the series, and is written by Mythic Quest cast member Ashly Burch.

Image via Apple TV+

RELATED: 'Mythic Quest' Unveils Season 2 Release Date and a Poppylicious Trailer

"‘Everlight’ is a special episode that addresses the practical and emotional difficulties of returning to normalcy,” said McElhenney in a statement. "It's full of hope and joy and optimism for a bright future. Ahead of our upcoming second season, we felt it was the perfect way (and the perfect time) to invite the audience back into the world of Mythic Quest."

Created by McElhenney, Charlie Day and Megan Ganz, Mythic Quest is executive produced by McElhenney and Day under their RCG banner, Michael Rotenberg and Nicholas Frenkel on behalf of 3Arts, and Jason Altman, Danielle Kreinik and Gérard Guillemot for Ubisoft Film and Television. David Hornsby and Ganz also executive produce. The series is produced for Apple TV+ by Lionsgate, 3 Arts Entertainment and Ubisoft.

The special "Everlight" episode will premiere Friday, April 16 on Apple TV+. Season 2 of Mythic Quest will debut Friday, May 7. Check out the new image and Season 2 synopsis below:

Season two of "Mythic Quest" finds everyone back in the office (well, almost everyone), attempting to build upon the success of Raven’s Banquet by launching an epic new expansion, but Ian (Rob McElhenney) and the newly promoted co-creative director, Poppy (Charlotte Nicdao), struggle with the game’s direction. Meanwhile, C.W. (F. Murray Abraham) reconciles some unresolved issues from his past, the testers (Ashly Burch and Imani Hakim) test the bounds of an office romance, and David (David Hornsby) loses yet another woman in his life as Jo (Jessie Ennis) leaves him to assist Brad (Danny Pudi).

KEEP READING: The Best Shows on Apple TV+ Right Now

Share Share Tweet Email

‘Godzilla vs. Kong’: Kong’s Throne Has a Tiny Human-Sized Door at Its Base and I Must Know Why And what sort of deranged Kong Wizards built it?

Read Next