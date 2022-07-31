They also reveal how people in the video game industry tell them the series is a little too real.

Shortly before the Mythic Quest cast took the San Diego Comic-Con stage in Ballroom 20 and showed a new trailer for Season 3, along with revealing the fall release date, Danny Pudi, Ashly Burch, Imani Hakim, and Jessie Ennis stopped by the Collider studio to talk about making the fantastic Apple TV+ comedy series.

If you haven’t yet watched the show, Mythic Quest follows a group of video game developers as they work behind-the-scenes on one of the most popular multiplayer games in the world. Rob McElhenney plays creative director Ian Grimm and is the co-creator and executive producer along with Charlie Day and Megan Ganz. The series also stars Charlotte Nicdao, Naomi Ekperigin, and David Hornsby (who is also a producer on the show).

During the interview, the cast shared some fun behind-the-scenes stories about filming the show, how fast they work compared to other series, what it’s like reading the new scripts for the first time, what fans would be surprised to learn about making Mythic Quest, what they collect, and how people in the video game industry tell them the series is a little too real. In addition, Pudi and Burch reveal they both directed episodes in Season 3.

According to Apple, “in season three, must Ian and Poppy navigate the gaming world and their partnership at the newly formed GrimPop Studios, Dana is forced to play mediator to her bosses’ incessant bickering. Back at Mythic Quest, David settles into his new role as the boss where he truly finds himself in charge for the first time with Jo returning as his assistant — more loyal and militant than ever; and Carol attempts to figure out where she fits in after a new promotion. At Berkeley, Rachel struggles to balance her morals with capitalism, while a post-prison Brad tries to return to society as a reformed man.”

Image via Apple TV+

Watch what they had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about.

Danny Pudi, Ashly Burch, Imani Hakim, and Jessie Ennis

Have they been to San Diego Comic-Con before?

How they recently finished filming Mythic Quest Season 3

What can they say about the new season?

What is it like reading the new scripts?

Are they allowed to tweak their dialogue on set?

What would surprise fans to learn about the making of the series?

How they shoot at a much faster pace than you’d expect.

How Pudi and Burch both directed episodes in Season 3.

Had been thinking about any cool shots to use in the episodes they directed?

How shorten run seasons allow for every episode to matter.

What is it like as an actor to play someone doing or saying something you completely disagree with?

How people in the video game industry tell them the series is a little too real.

Since they’re at Comic-Con, what do they obsess over or want to buy on the convention floor?

Image via Apple TV+

For more from Comic-Con: