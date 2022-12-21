Employees of Mythic Quest were finally compensated for their hard year of work during the Christmas episode "The 12 Hours of Christmas," and now the show has awarded fans with Christmas bonuses of their own for simply surviving the year and watching the hit comedy. Over on Instagram, CEO David Brittlesbee (David Hornsby) and his assistant Jo (Jessie Ennis) offered fans the chance at a $1,000 bonus if they shared their best stories from 2022 to the series' official page. They then surprised several lucky fans with a video call thanking them for their loyalty to the fictional company and awarding them with their cash for a hard year's work.

The wholesome video sees Hornsby and Ennis in character as they called several Mythic Quest fans to tell them the good news about their bonus. While everyone reacted joyfully to the surprise, the fictional CEO was apprised of a disturbing truth about the giveaway - not all the people who received bonuses were actually Mythic Quest employees. Some of them just wanted money and shared their stories for a chance to win. While Jo is still happy to have made some people's holidays brighter, David appears to be dying inside as the realization that all the company's bonuses are gone and much of the cash was just given away to people with zero investment in the company dawned on him.

Even though the bonuses didn't always end up in the right places, David and Jo did their part to share some holiday cheer after receiving some of their own in the episode. The Christmas special marked a first for Hornsby, putting him in the director's chair for the first time in the series. He previously spoke with Collider in an interview about how he came to direct the episode and how it felt extra special to lead a Christmas tale with a large emphasis on his character.

Image via AppleTV+

RELATED: Joe Manganiello Makes an Important Call in an Exclusive 'Mythic Quest' Clip

Mythic Quest Continues Plugging Away at Apple TV+

Currently in the middle of its third season, Mythic Quest follows the office lives of the workers behind the world's most popular multiplayer game, from play-testers, programmers, the director of monetization, the creative director, and the CEO. It offers a chaotic and comedic look at the development behind the game as the team looks to push out massive updates to keep the player base happy. Alongside Hornsby and Ennis, the series features a stacked cast headed by Rob McElhenney with F. Murray Abraham, Danny Pudi, Imani Hakim, Charlotte Nicdao, and Ashly Burch.

Under the wing co-creators and It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia co-stars McElhenney and Charlie Day and writer Megan Ganz, Mythic Quest has thrived on Apple TV+, earning critical acclaim throughout its run. The series is currently set for a fourth season after being renewed for two seasons back in October 2021 and a spinoff titled Mere Mortals which expands the scope to examine the full impact of the game is currently in the works with Burch co-creating alongside John Howell Harris and Katie McElhenney.

New Mythic Quest episodes are still due out on Apple TV+ this year. While you wait for the latest release, check out the video and the previous Instagram posts from Hornsby and Ennis about the holiday bonuses below.