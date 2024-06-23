Mythic Quest can easily contend for the title of the most underrated comedy show on Apple TV+. Even after three seasons and the announcement of a spin-off show, so little has been mentioned of this series, and it's a shame because it's a comedy that provides a great balance of laughs and heart. Rob McElhenny stars as Ian Grimm, a video game creator who develops the massively popular Mythic Quest. At the beginning of the series, the creative team behind the game are launching a massive expansion pack, Raven's Banquet, and Grimm and the team argue back-and-forth on how to continue improving Mythic Quest with new packs.

The show has continued to evolve, which began as a simple workplace comedy in the first season, and branching out into multiple workspaces by the end of season three. Mythic Quest has had many phenomenal and experimental episodes, with one bold stand-alone flashback episode per season.

10 "Buffalo Chicken Pizza"

Season 3, Episode 10

The third season of Mythic Quest saw Poppy and Ian start their company, GrimPop, which culminated in an explosive fight between the two of them. It seemed difficult to imagine how Ian and Poppy could come back from that, which led to Season 3, Episode 10, "Buffalo Chicken Pizza." This was a strong episode, because it showed growth in both Ian and Poppy, as they both learned to meet each other where they were.

The reunion scene between Poppy and Ian was definitely the highlight of the episode. Ian's speech was really lovely, and the chemistry between the two is simply spot on. This episode was important for each of the main characters to consider their actions and roles in season three, which seemed to build towards a lot of reflection before season four.

9 "Quarantine"

Season 1, Episode 10

Many shows tried their best to do Covid-themed episodes, but Mythic Quest truly succeeded with the season one episode "Quarantine." The formatting and structure of the episode was really powerful, as was the emotional element of the episode. Poppy's isolation and loneliness became clearer throughout the episode, which made that last scene all the more touching when Ian came to see her in person.

The formatting of this episode was what made it so impactful, because the characters were all physically separated for quarantine. Having them apart and shown via Zoom was a great tool to bring out the emotional aspect of the episode, as it showed each of the characters' different dilemmas and ways of coping.

8 "Permadeath"

Season 1, Episode 7

"Permadeath" was a really fun episode that fully embraced the show's gaming elements to great result. Because Poppy had already made plans to leave Mythic Quest before the start of this episode, she was so carefree and willing to go along with Ian's plans. This made for a really fun episode, as Ian geared up to fight the gamer who had hacked the Masked Man (who turned out to be the game streamer Pootie Shoe, who later was revealed as Ian's son, Brendan.)

This was a great episode, as it was immersed in the setting of the game, allowing viewers to feel like they were in the game as well. Beyond the fun and hype of the fight, it was also nice to see Poppy and Ian getting along so well. Additionally, it was very fun to see David, Jo, and C.W., sad and drunk and confined to a small space together.

7 "Blood Ocean"

Season 1, Episode 9

Mythic Quest has always delivered strong season finales, starting with season one's "Blood Ocean." This was the real season 1 finale, followed by the two special episodes, and it wrapped up the season very well. The strongest aspect of the episode was the Ian and Poppy plot line, with harsh words from Poppy, that ultimately led to the two of them making amends.

Blood Ocean was exactly what the game needed at the time, and it was important to see in this episode how well Poppy and Ian work together, and why they make such a good team. Their reunion here felt earned, and it was a strong season finale. Additionally, David took major steps in standing up for himself and his employees, which was great to see.

6 "Peter"

Season 2, Episode 7

After Mythic Quest set up C.W.'s backstory in season two, it quickly made it relevant to the present within the episode "Peter." The episode was a big risk for the show, as it followed C.W. as he tricked Rachel into coming with him to visit his ex-friend, Peter. The episode was unlike Mythic Quest's other episodes, but it also diverted from its flashback episodes, leading to a quiet episode that took place entirely at Peter's house.

This was a great episode, because the low concept, minimal number of characters, and limited set led it to feel more like a play. This led to powerful scenes that brought out strong emotions from both C.W. and Peter. This led to some surprisingly beautiful moments where they both were able to make amends after years of being estranged, because Peter was dying.

5 "Backstory!"

Season 2, Episode 6

Mythic Quest's specialty is its flashback episodes, where the show has one standalone flashback episode per season that connects to the core themes of the show and the company. The season two standalone flashback episode, "Backstory!" followed a young C.W. Longbottom as he started working as an editor and developed close friendships with A.E. and Peter.

This was a truly well-done and heartbreaking episode, as it showed C.W. destroying his two closest friendships due to his own fragile ego. C.W. had always spoken proudly about his past, so it made a lot of sense that the reality was actually very different. It was devastating to see C.W. struggle as a writer, and then to fall out with his friends due to jealousy and insecurity.

4 "Everlight"

Season 1, Episode 11

The second of Mythic Quest's two special episodes, "Everlight" followed the celebration of Everlight, a special holiday celebrated by Mythic Quest employees. This was a truly phenomenal episode, as it took a fun fantasy concept and had them all taking it incredibly seriously. It was amazing that a fictional holiday could end up having such high stakes and being so serious, with Brad threatening to end Everlight forever if he won the battle.

This episode was great because it was something that would only really work on Mythic Quest. The stakes and the emotional aspect of celebrating and prevailing was really beautiful, and it felt earned based on the context of the show and the episode. Additionally, the fictional holiday was very fun to watch, and the ending felt very uplifting and beautiful.

3 "Sarian"

Season 3, Episode 7

Mythic Quest's third standalone flashback episode, "Sarian," was split between flashbacks to Ian and Poppy's childhoods, leading to the moment when they met each other for the first time. This was such a beautiful and devastating episode, showing how both Ian and Poppy felt lonely and broken as children. Ian had issues at school because he learned differently from the other kids, so his mother, Sarah, encouraged him and helped him make a planet.

Meanwhile, many years after Ian's childhood, Poppy was lonely and isolated as a child. Everyone around her made her feel like there was something wrong with her, so she learned to hide who she was in order to be accepted. She ultimately found a love of gaming through Sarian, the game that Ian had made and named after his mother. It was a really touching and sad episode, and it fit well into the third season of Mythic Quest.

2 "Please Sign Here"

Season 2, Episode 5

With building tensions between multiple of the show's core pairings in season two, Mythic Quest had it all come to a head in its explosive bottle episode, "Please Sign Here." The episode had a select number of the employees stuck at Mythic Quest at night along with the HR representative, Carol. They were all supposed to take a personality test then sign the test, and for varying reasons, many refused to sign.

This episode was really amazing, particularly because it took a somewhat silly sitcom premise, and used it to create an absolutely gut-wrenching scenario. The reality of the personality tests, combined with the confined space, forced everyone to confront their issues. This led to painful tensions between Brad and Jo, Dana and Rachel, and Ian and Poppy. The episode left it all unresolved too, which made it all the more powerful.

1 "A Dark Quiet Death"

Season 1, Episode 5

Mythic Quest has had some truly incredible episodes, but none knocked the breath out of its viewers quite the way "A Dark Quiet Death" did. Unlike the other standalone flashback episodes, the first one followed characters who have never appeared in the series before or since. It showed Doc and Beans meeting, falling in love, and creating a video game together, 25 years before the show.

As their game gained more success, Doc eventually sold out, leading to the end of Doc and Beans' personal and professional relationships with each other. This episode was like a condensed movie, and it was truly powerful and devastating to watch everything transpire between the two of them in just one episode. These themes are still relevant to the show in the present day, and this episode did a great job of setting the themes and the tone of the show.

