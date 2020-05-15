‘Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet’ to Return with Episode Shot Entirely on iPhones

Leave it to the delightful nerds over at Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet to find a way to keep filming during quarantine. The Apple TV+ show, a workplace comedy set within the world of multiplayer video games, will return on May 22 for a new episode completely written, filmed, and edited at home. Using iPhones, naturally, for that sweet, sweet Apple synergy.

Here’s the official synopsis for Mythic Quest: Quarantine:

“Mythic Quest: Quarantine” is a new, half-hour installment that finds the team behind the biggest multiplayer video game of all-time tasked with working from home. Poppy (Charlotte Nicdao) and Ian (Rob McElhenney) struggle with solitude, while Brad (Danny Pudi) and David (David Hornsby) start a charitable competition. Assistant Jo (Jessie Ennis) tries to explain video-conferencing to C.W. (F. Murray Abraham) with mixed results. To produce the episode, the cast and crew worked remotely in multiple locations across the country.”

McElhenney co-created Raven’s Quest along with his It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia cohort Charlie Day and Sunny executive producer Megan Ganz.

“Lots of workplaces are figuring out this whole working-from-home thing, and the gaming industry is no different,” McElhenney said. “Virtual meetings are a new and special kind of hell, so I think people will relate. Yes we’ve all had low points, but there have also been incredible moments of triumph and we wanted to celebrate that.”

He continued: “We needed to shoot this episode fast without sacrificing quality. Thankfully, we’re living in a time when everyone’s got a camera in their pocket. Having an iPhone coupled with the ingenuity of our crew, allowed us to make this unique piece of television in just days. We hope people enjoy it as much as we enjoyed making it.”

For more on Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet, here’s the full trailer for season 1 to give you a sense of the show’s vibe.