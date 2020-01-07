Watch Rob McElhenney Make a Video Game in the New Trailer for ‘Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet’

0

Rob McElhenney plays one of the best confident fools in the business, and he seems right at home in the new trailer for his upcoming Apple TV+ comedy Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet. Co-created by McElhenney and his It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia coworkers Charlie Day and Megan Ganz, the show follows dude-bro game developer Iam Grimm (pronounced Eye-An, because of course), a thunderous douchebag trying to create the next blockbuster fantasy game who regularly exasperates his development team with his cluelessly self-indulgent demands.

McElhenney plays Grimm with the same unearned bravado he has honed on 14 seasons of It’s Always Sunny as Mack, and while Grimm is arguably more intelligent than Mack, the two characters have the exact same level of self-awareness. The trailer also shows off McElhenney’s impressive supporting cast, including Danny Pudi, Ashly Burch, David Hornsby (Rickety Cricket from It’s Always Sunny), and Oscar-winner F. Murray Abraham.

Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet is executive produced by McElhenney and Day under their RCG banner; Michael Rotenberg and Nicholas Frenkel on behalf of 3Arts; and Jason Altman, Danielle Kreinik and Gérard Guillemot for Ubisoft Film & Television. Hornsby and Ganz also executive produce. The series is produced by the Lionsgate/3 Arts Entertainment venture and Ubisoft. You can check out the trailer below, and watch the show when it premieres on Apple TV+ February 7.