I breezed through the first season of Mythic Quest: Raven's Banquet, which like Ted Lasso, was a quick five-hour watch for me, spread out over two days. The show wasn't quite as funny as It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, but it was a solid vehicle for co-creator Rob McElhenney, and was certainly one of last year's best new comedies. If you're a big gamer, you'll probably appreciate it even more. Season 1 premiered more than a year ago, with only an acclaimed Quarantine special to tide us fans over -- until now.

As part of its TCA presentation on Friday, Apple announced that Season 2 of Mythic Quest (farewell Raven's Banquet) will debut on Friday, May 7 on Apple TV+, which even dropped a minute-long teaser trailer (see below) to whet our appetites for the return of the hit workplace comedy.

With the quarantine finally over, Season 2 finds everyone back in the office -- well, almost everyone -- as they attempt to build upon the success of Raven's Banquet by launching an epic new expansion. Naturally, Ian (McElhenney) and newly promoted co-creative director Poppy (Charlotte Nicdao) struggle with the game’s direction. Meanwhile, C.W. (F. Murray Abraham) reconciles some unresolved issues from his past, the testers (Ashly Burch and Imani Hakim) test the bounds of an office romance, and David (David Hornsby) loses yet another woman in his life as Jo (Jessie Ennis) leaves him to assist Brad (Danny Pudi).

McElhenney co-created Mythic Quest with his RCG partner Charlie Day as well as Always Sunny writer Megan Ganz, and the three of them also executive produce the show alongside Michael Rotenberg and Nicholas Frenkel of 3 Arts Entertainment, and Jason Altman, Danielle Kreinik and Gérard Guillemot of Ubisoft Film & Television, as well as Hornsby. The series is produced for Apple TV+ by Lionsgate, 3 Arts and Ubisoft.

I really liked Mythic Quest, which has assembled a great ensemble cast, including an Oscar winner in Abraham. How many streaming sitcoms can lay claim to such a boast? Meanwhile, Nicdao runs away with the show as Poppy, though Pudi has an incredibly high batting average and Ennis is a real scene-stealer herself. It's also great to see Hornsby, who plays Cricket on Always Sunny, looking like a normal human being for once.

Apple has kept Mythic Quest quarantined long enough, so I look forward to watching Season 2 this May, and until then, I'll try and brush up on the latest video game terms, because I have no idea what the kids are playing these days. I'm still playing Mario Kart 64...

