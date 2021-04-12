Apple TV+ has released a new Season 2 trailer for its workplace comedy series Mythic Quest. The trailer, which builds on the antics that were previously hinted at in an earlier teaser, also dropped ahead of the show's surprise bonus episode, "Everlight," which will be available on the streaming service on Friday, April 16.

The new Mythic Quest trailer reveals some of the special guest stars who will be appearing on the show for the first time, including multi-platinum artist Snoop Dogg as well as Drunk History creator and comedian Derek Waters. The new season will tackle new problems for the team behind the biggest multiplayer video game of all time. As they start work on a new expansion for Raven's Banquet, co-workers are skeptical about the potentially disastrous outcome of the creative relationship between Ian (Rob McElhenney) and new co-creative director Poppy (Charlotte Nicdao).

Created by McElhenney, Charlie Day and Megan Ganz, Mythic Quest is executive produced by McElhenney and Day under their RCG banner, Michael Rotenberg and Nicholas Frenkel on behalf of 3Arts, and Jason Altman, Danielle Kreinik and Gérard Guillemot for Ubisoft Film and Television. David Hornsby and Ganz also executive produce. The series is produced for Apple TV+ by Lionsgate, 3 Arts Entertainment and Ubisoft.

The first two episodes of Mythic Quest Season 2 will premiere on Friday, May 7 exclusively on Apple TV+, with new episodes premiering weekly every Friday after. Check out the new trailer and the official Season 2 synopsis below:

Season two finds everyone back in the office (well, almost everyone), attempting to build upon the success of Raven’s Banquet by launching an epic new expansion, but Ian (Rob McElhenney) and the newly promoted co-creative director, Poppy (Charlotte Nicdao), struggle with the game’s direction. Meanwhile, C.W. (Academy Award-winner F. Murray Abraham) reconciles some unresolved issues from his past, the testers (Ashly Burch and Imani Hakim) test the bounds of an office romance, and David (David Hornsby) loses yet another woman in his life as Jo (Jessie Ennis) leaves him to assist Brad (Danny Pudi).

