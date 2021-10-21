Fans of the hit Apple TV+ series Mythic Quest will be delighted to hear that they are in for not only one more season but two! The series has been renewed in double time as Apple TV+ has given the green light on Seasons 3 and 4. The show, which currently sits with a 100% fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes, will move to the writer's room to get to work on Season 3 later this year.

An excited Rob McElhenney shared his good news in a teaser trailer created via video calls with Sir Anthony Hopkins and Jason Sudeikis. Hopkins recently appeared as a guest in the show’s special, “Everlight," and ended up with a Primetime Emmy Award nomination in the category of Outstanding Narrator for his role.

When McElhenney calls him, the legendary actor seems confused about what Mythic Quest is and why he’s getting this phone call. The comedic back and forth continues from there with McElhenney reminding Hopkins that he was nominated for an Emmy for the show but didn’t win. Hopkins responds with, “Well, you know. We didn’t get into this business to win a bunch of Emmys, did we, Ron?” The British actor goes on with a slight brag about how he has already won two Emmys “a while ago” as well as a “double whammy” Oscar win.

Hopkins goes on to thank “Ron” for letting him know about “Mr. Quest” and rushes him off the phone as he has another call coming in. He immediately hangs up and switches the call over to a number listed as “Suds." Jason Sudeikis answers the call by enthusiastically greeting Hopkins with “What’s shaking, T-Hops?” T-Hops congratulates Suds on the big Ted Lasso wins (of which Sudeikis is a creator) and asks Sudeikis to allow him to guest star on the show. When Sudeikis says that Hopkins will need to audition, we hit a comedic end to the teaser.

Mythic Quest was created by McElhenney, Charlie Day, and Megan Ganz. The show met critical acclaim and it’s easy to see why with the teaser alone. Mythic Quest is centered around the inventive fictional team at the center of the biggest multiplayer game in the world led by creative director Ian Grimm (McElhenney). McElhenney is joined in the show with the talents of Academy Award-winner F. Murray Abraham (Amadeus), Danny Pudi (Community), Imani Hakim (Everybody Hates Chris), Charlotte Nicdao (Thor: Ragnarok), Ashly Burch (Marvel's Avengers), Jessie Ennis and David Hornsby (It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia), who also serves as executive producer.

In a statement, head of programming for Apple TV+ Matt Cherniss said, “We can’t wait for viewers to see what’s in store in the upcoming seasons of this brilliant workplace comedy.” And the viewers can’t wait either! No word yet on when we can expect Mythic Quest Season 3 yet, but you can check out the hilarious announcement video below:

