They also reveal what fans might not know about the Apple TV+ series and how they write the finale.

Shortly before the Mythic Quest cast took the San Diego Comic-Con stage in Ballroom 20 and showed a new trailer for Season 3, along with revealing the fall release date, Charlotte Nicdao, David Hornsby and co-creator Megan Ganz stopped by the Collider studio to talk about making the fantastic Apple TV+ comedy series.

If you haven’t yet watched the show, Mythic Quest follows a group of video game developers as they work behind-the-scenes on one of the most popular multiplayer games in the world. Rob McElhenney plays creative director Ian Grimm and is the co-creator and executive producer along with Charlie Day and Ganz. The series also stars Danny Pudi, Ashly Burch, Imani Hakim, and Jessie Ennis.

During the interview, the cast shared some fun behind-the-scenes stories about filming the show, what Season 3 is about, how the upcoming season has another standalone episode, the way they figure out the arc of a season and the finale, how much is scripted versus improv, how Ganz knows the very end of the series, what fans would be surprised to learn about making Mythic Quest, what they collect, and a lot more.

According to Apple, “In season three, must Ian and Poppy navigate the gaming world and their partnership at the newly formed GrimPop Studios, Dana is forced to play mediator to her bosses’ incessant bickering. Back at Mythic Quest, David settles into his new role as the boss where he truly finds himself in charge for the first time with Jo returning as his assistant — more loyal and militant than ever; and Carol attempts to figure out where she fits in after a new promotion. At Berkeley, Rachel struggles to balance her morals with capitalism, while a post-prison Brad tries to return to society as a reformed man.”

Image via Apple TV+

Watch what they had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about.

Charlotte Nicdao, David Hornsby and Megan Ganz

What can they say about Mythic Quest Season 3?

How everyone is apart this season.

How Charlotte breaks all the time.

How much is script and how much is improv.

Are they coming up with alt lines the night before or is it being found on set?

What would people be surprised to learn about the making of the series?

How Ganz knows the very end of the series.

How many seasons do they hope to do?

Ganz talks about directing on the show and if she’s ever trying to throw in a cool camera shot.

How Ganz directed part of the standalone episode this year.

How do they figure out the arc of the season?

How the writers don’t think about the following season when writing a finale. They write what they want to write and figure it out later.

If they walked the Comic-Con convention floor, what would they purchase?

Image via Apple TV+

For more from Comic-Con: