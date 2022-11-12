In its quest to make fans laugh, and sometimes deeply feel for its merry band of characters, the Apple TV+ series Mythic Quest was renewed for Seasons 3 and 4. In Season 2 we saw co-creator Rob McElhenney’s Ian Grimm and Charlotte Nicdao’s Poppy Li branching off to pursue even more ambitious properties than their brainchild, leaving the staff Mythic Quest HQ to, essentially, fend for themselves. As the series moves into its third season, fans will see the sweet release of Danny Pudi’s Brad from prison, and Naomi Ekperigin’s Carol having new responsibilities at the office. According to these two, Season 3 is going to be all about re-evaluation.

In their interview with Collider’s Steve Weintraub, the pair discuss the new alliances being made going forward, how everyone finds themselves reflecting on what it is they truly want, and they add that Season 3 will provide “character-dives” for more depth. Pudi also talks about the “hilarious” and “cathartic” Community film script from his mind, and they share what it was like seeing GrimPop Studios for the first time. You can read the full interview below, or watch the video above.

COLLIDER: Do you find now that Rob is in a better mood when Wrexham is doing better?

NAOMI EKPERIGIN: Absolutely.

DANNY PUDI: 100%.

EKPERIGIN: And as someone in the writer's room, before, you could tell the effect Wrexham was having, okay? That's his adopted children.

100%. I've also enjoyed that show, Welcome to Wrexham, but that's a whole other thing. I have a bunch of questions about Seasons 3, but Danny, I got to start with you just because I'm a big fan of Community. Just want to get it out of the way. What was it like reading the script for the first time for the movie? Have you started filming? Are you filming soon?

PUDI: In my mind, reading the script is wonderful. There's no script here. But in my mind I played through the scenarios and it's hilarious from the jump, the twists, and turns, and it's a cathartic, satisfying conclusion. No, but we've had a lot of meetings. We've had some discussions about the story and it all sounds really exciting. We're really pumped. We're kind of in the early stages of it right now, but everyone is pumped. I mean, it's truly the prophecy coming true is... We owe it to the fans for believing it for this long. I mean, we're excited because it would be nice to just have this reunion again, and to see where all these characters are at 10 years out from Greendale. It'll be fun.

Yeah, I'm very thankful that it's actually happening. Jumping into why I get to talk to the two of you. I've seen all of Season 3, but I don't know what you guys are prepared to say about it. So what do you want to tease fans in terms of what they can look forward to?

EKPERIGIN: I think that in Season 3 you are seeing new alliances. You're seeing people grappling with their power. Carol trying her best to make it work. She has what she thinks she wants, Steve, but these people are crazy. So how do you manage those two, I would say. That's my little tease.

PUDI: That's right. You have to work with some people sometimes that you don't want to work with, but truly they will help you get to that place of success. But what is success? I think this season is a lot of characters grappling with achievement. They've achieved certain things, or they're reevaluating where they're at in their life, and trying to figure out what they want to achieve. I think that's kind of the fun thing about all the characters this year. It's the third season, we know who we are, and we have a little time to grow. I think our show dives into the characters a little bit. It's a little bit more of character-dives into each person really thinking about their wants. What do they want this year? And truly, is that the real want?

EKPERIGIN: Ah, yes.

PUDI: Is that the real thing that they should be pursuing? I think that's kind of exciting to see these people, this really dysfunctional family, realizing they actually need each other.

EKPERIGIN: And Brad's a janitor.

PUDI: And I'm a janitor.

I have so many things to say about that, but who wants to explain what a HODI is?

EKPERIGIN: Oh hey, a HODI is a Head of Diversity and Inclusion, and you got to make it fun. You can't be saying these whole titles the whole time. You got to get a little, you know?

PUDI: I remember last year Brad at one time said, “the POS.” Then I remember reading it being like, "What is POS?" And then I was like, "Oh, he doesn't even say ‘piece of shit’ anymore." He doesn't have time to say that anymore. Brad is so efficient that he is like, “You're wasting time going through all these titles saying all these things. Break it down, make it an acronym, get through it. Let's get the money. Let's go.”

I wasn't sure where the season was going to go when Brad gets released from jail. He obviously gets released from jail. So what is it like playing Brad where you're not sure if he's good or bad? Because when I'm watching your face I'm trying to figure out, “Is he going to be good, is he going to be bad?” And it could go both ways.

PUDI: Yes, that's the dance. The answer is sometimes I don't know. And it's fun because it's a fun game for me as an actor to play. How much do I want to reveal here? How much do I not want to? And honestly, where's the camera? In some of these larger group scenes, I'll be thinking about Brad's place within the group, and the camera, and wondering if anyone within Brad's orbit is going to see his reaction to this moment in a group setting. That's a fun dance for me because I think Brad is this schemer. He's kind of looking at things from a macro level, but you don't know if he's reformed, and you don't know his true intentions. Honestly, sometimes I don't either. But I do know what he's driven by, and I do know that there is always a game afoot with Brad. So that's the fun dance is to see what the game is right now. What are the opportunities for Brad to manipulate someone, or situation, and let that sort of inform my acting choices

At Comic-Con, Megan [Ganz] mentioned to me that she knows the ultimate series ending, what's actually going to happen at the very end. I'm curious if she's told either of you.

EKPERIGIN: Oh my. Steve, do you have information?

PUDI: Did she tell you what it is? Or she just said she knows?

She obviously knows. I don't want to know as a fan, I want to get there naturally. I'm just curious-

PUDI: I'm the same way. I don't know if I want to know that. I like to discover things in the moment. I would like to know a little bit more about Brad's backstory. I think that would be interesting for me to know a little bit more about. I have questions about who hurt him. The more and more I get to play this character, that's the joy, being able to come back for a third season is you get to really dive deeper into things, and you revisit certain scenes and certain dynamics, but it just brings up different levels and different questions. For me, the questions are more about Brad's past, but to me he's becoming even more and more human. But I don't want to know the end because I like to be surprised.

For both of you, what was your reaction when you saw the set for Grim Studios? Because it's really nice. The production design really went for it.

EKPERIGIN: Yes, it was. Stepping onto that set felt like going into a portal to another world. I was like, “Oh, this is probably what Ian's brain looks like.” That's his mind palace. And it has that feel to it. When you go in there, and even just the space logistically, you know, had to cover your feet.

PUDI: Yeah, we have booties.

EKPERIGIN: When you walk into GrimPop, there are different rules there. That felt right. That felt right.

PUDI: It's going into a fancy open house, “Wear your booties, here's the floor plan.” It was just really cool. It was just amazing to see our incredible set deck, construction, art deck, what they do, and how they're able to just make this world exist. I don't know, it's really impressive and it was fun to kind of play, even though we're third season, it felt nice to have a new sort of environment to mine for comedy.

The first two episodes of Mythic Quest Season 3 are available to stream on Apple TV+, with subsequent episodes premiering weekly on Fridays.