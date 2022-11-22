Mythic Quest is back and with its return, there has been a lot of back and forth between Hera and our friends at Mythic Quest. With the team divided after Ian (Rob McElhenney) and Poppy (Charlotte Nicdao) moved on with Dana (Imani Hakim) to Poppy's new game "Hera." It left David (David Hornsby) in charge after years of thinking that he had any sort of power at Mythic Quest, which meant everything is a bit of a mess not that David and Jo (Jessie Ennis) are leading the team. One thing that David is getting done, however, is a movie about Mythic Quest, and now the question is "Who wants to star in it?" Well, this exclusive new clip reveals that the star will be none other than self-proclaimed nerd Joe Manganiello!

In the clip, we get to see David and Jo talking about his new commute and what is taking him so long to get to work each day, only for a phone call to interrupt their conversation. And of course, it's Manganiello calling to talk about the Mythic Quest movie. He wants in and that's clear from him reaching out for the role, but it is also clearly something that David didn't expect to happen, and we get to see as he tries to convey to Jo how important this phone call is.

What we're seeing is more of the chaos of Mythic Quest under David and Jo's rule but with Manganiello being interested in the movie, maybe things are finally looking up for them. At least for the movie, that is, because who doesn't want to see Manganiello be nerdy in a video game movie like Henry Cavill (fellow known nerd) was in The Witcher?

Image via Apple TV+

RELATED: 'Mythic Quest's David Hornsby on Louder, Faster, Funnier Season 3 & Directing an Episode

The third season of Mythic Quest has been one that is both exciting for its characters and one that hurts fans who loved watching everyone interact together. Sure they still have meetings at the Mythic Quest headquarters, even though Poppy, Ian, and Dana don't work there anymore, but it isn't the same as everyone working together on the game. While all the chaos really has everyone pushing themselves to the brink, it'll be interesting to see how both Mythic Quest and Hera converge.

Until then, at least we'll get to possibly see Manganiello as a character from Ian's world and that's pretty fun! The all-new episode of Mythic Quest Season 3 debuts on Friday, November 25 on Apple TV+, and with Manganiello calling David, this is one you won't want to miss!