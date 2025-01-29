It has been two years since the last season of Mythic Quest, but the return is early anticipated. Created by It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia writers Megan Ganz, Charlie Day, and Rob McElhenney, Mythic Quest was an early Apple TV original that became a fan favorite comedy with the latest season premiering January 29th. Centered around the fraught partnership between creative director Ian Grimm (McElhenney) and head engineer Poppy Li (Charlotte Nicdao), Mythic Quest explores the behind the scenes world developing a massive World of Warcraft-type MMORPG and all the ego it takes to subside along the way. Surrounded by a stacked ensemble, including Danny Pudi, Ashly Burch, and David Hornsby, Mythic Quest is an easy show to watch again and again, but if you haven't had time in the last two years to do so, here's what happened in Season 3.
