It's been over a year since the Season 2 finale of Mythic Quest premiered on Apple TV+. Since then fans have been waiting patiently for Season 3. Well, the wait will soon come to an end, as it has been announced that the third season of the workplace comedy will premiere on November 11.

Mythic Quest was one of the first series released on Apple TV+ when it first launched. The series is a workplace comedy set at a video game company that follows the lives and work of everyone at the company, from the company’s founders, to the programmers, to the monetization team, to the play-testers. It stars Rob McElhenney, Charlotte Nicdao, Danny Pudi, David Hornsby, Ashly Burch, Imani Hakim, and Jessie Ennis.

Season 2 ended with McElhenney’s Ian Grimm, the company’s founder and creative director, and Nicdao’s Poppy Li, the lead engineer and co-creative director, leaving the company to strike out on their own. Season 3 will pick up with Ian and Poppy learning how to navigate their new partnership after making their own studio together. The season will also see Hornsby’s David finding himself suddenly in charge of Mythic Quest, Pudi’s Brad attempting to reenter society after purposely getting arrested for insider trading, and a lot more shenanigans.

Mythic Quest is created by McElhenney with fellow It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia co-creator Charlie Day, and It’s Always Sunny writer Megan Ganz. McElhenney and Day serve as executive producers on the series through their production banner RCG. Other executive producers on Mythic Quest include Michael Rotenberg and Nicholas Frenkel for 3Arts, Jason Altman, Danielle Kreinik, and Gérard Guillemot for Ubisoft Film and Television, and Hornsby and Ganz.

Season 3 of Mythic Quest will premiere on November 11 with two episodes, followed by one episode a week for the remainder of the ten-episode season. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates on the approaching third season and the already announced fourth season.