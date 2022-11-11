This week brings the glorious return of Apple TV+'s Mythic Quest for its third season. The workplace comedy continues to thrive after its first two seasons led by It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia creators and writers Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day, and Megan Ganz. The series focuses on a studio team for the titular online role-playing video game that is led by Ian Grimm (Rob McElhenney) and Poppy Li (Charlotte Nicdao), the two creative directors and engineers. Their dysfunctional staff consists of their executive producer, David (David Hornsby), and head of monetization, Brad (Danny Pudi). Game testers, Dana (Imani Hakim) and Rachel (Ashly Burch), and the studio assistant, Jo (Jessie Ennis), round out the rest of the Mythic Quest team. This season notably will not feature F. Murray Abraham's C.W. Longbottom after the actor's exit from the show.

Having been part of Apple TV+'s very first launch schedule of shows, Mythic Quest has truly sustained as a standout comedy even alongside other notable series like the Emmy award-winning Ted Lasso. With its geeky premise and introspective comedy, Mythic Quest has exciting potential for longevity with its cast and characters. The show even received a joint two-season renewal in October 2021, which means that another season is already in the pipeline after this year. Until then, read on for a helpful guide on how you can watch Mythic Quest Season 3.

Image via Apple TV+

Related:‘Mythic Quest’ Season 3: Charlotte Nicdao, David Hornsby and Megan Ganz Reveal New Details at SDCC

Where and When Can You Watch Mythic Quest Season 3?

Mythic Quest Season 3 will start streaming exclusively on Apple TV+ on November 11, 2022. The streaming platform will release the first two episodes of the season together, with the rest of the episodes dropping weekly on the following Fridays.

Watch on Apple TV+

Watch the Trailer for Mythic Quest Season 3

The official trailer was released by Apple TV+ on October 12, 2022. With a one-year time jump mentioned, Ian and Poppy are thriving in their own new studio, where they are starting up their next project, Hera. On the other side, David remains with the Mythic Quest company and even tries to remain (bitterly) civil around his former coworkers. Rachel and Dana still remain together with Dana working alongside Ian and Poppy in their new studio. Meanwhile, Brad returns from his stint in prison as a janitor at Mythic Quest and returns to his scheming ways, much to David's confusion. The trailer promises major competition between Mythic Quest and Ian and Poppy's new project, along with a surprise guest appearance by Joe Manganiello.

Mythic Quest Season 3 Episode Guide

Mythic Quest Season 3 will consist of ten episodes with a weekly release schedule, as mentioned above. We don't have titles for the episodes yet but here's the release schedule:

Episode 1: November 11, 2022

Episode 2: November 11, 2022

Episode 3: November 18, 2022

Episode 4: November 25, 2022

Episode 5: December 2, 2022

Episode 6: December 9, 2022

Episode 7: December 16, 2022

Episode 8: December 23, 2022

Episode 9: December 30, 2022

Episode 10: January 6, 2023

Related:‘Mythic Quest’s Danny Pudi, Ashly Burch, Imani Hakim, and Jessie Ennis Talk Season 3 at SDCC

What Is Mythic Quest Season 3 About?

Image via Apple TV+

The end of Season 2 saw a major change for Ian and Poppy, who decided to branch off from the Mythic Quest team to pursue a new project that fits their ambitions. The rest of the team also split and have been scattered, with Dana and Rachel leaving to go off to their respective schools and Brad going to prison following an insider trading incident. That leaves David and Jo to pick up the pieces of what is left for the Mythic Quest game, with David assuming the responsibility of being the creative director. The official synopsis from Apple TV+ reads as follows:

In season three, as Ian and Poppy navigate the gaming world and their partnership at the newly formed GrimPop Studios, Dana is forced to play mediator to her bosses’ incessant bickering. Back at Mythic Quest, David settles into his new role as the boss where he truly finds himself in charge for the first time with Jo returning as his assistant — more loyal and militant than ever; and Carol attempts to figure out where she fits in after a new promotion. At Berkeley, Rachel struggles to balance her morals with capitalism, while a post-prison Brad tries to return to society as a reformed man.

More Shows like Mythic Quest That You Can Watch Now

Image via AppleTV+

Mythic Quest joins the ranks of many quality workplace comedy series, which has been a tried-and-true genre throughout television history. The show also taps into the very niche and geeky territory of video games while exploring the entertaining dynamics of characters and the strange shenanigans that they can be thrown into. The following shows are a perfect blend of workplace comedy with nerdy characters and elements that make for zany and hilarious ensembles and plots.

The IT Crowd (2006-2013): This British sitcom focuses on a misfit trio of IT Department employees including Roy (Chris O'Dowd), Moss (Richard Ayoade), and Jen (Katherine Parkinson). The dynamic between the three creates a classic comedic yin and yang, where Roy and Moss help inform Jen's lack of IT expertise, while she helps them with their social skills around other people. The show delivers a perfect mix of absurd and deadpan British humor with its amusing storylines and memorable side characters like Douglas Reynholm (Matt Berry). Despite having four seasons that aired from 2006 to 2010, the series only had 25 episodes in total due to the UK and the US having different season lengths. It makes the series succinct and satisfying as an easy binge that concluded with its 2013 special episode, which serves as a replacement for what would've been its fifth season. The series is available to stream on Netflix on both premium and ad-supported tiers.

Watch on Netflix

The League (2009-2015): Dipping into the gaming element that Mythic Quest has, The League revolves around a group of friends who are all heavily invested in a fantasy football league. The FX show has an incredible cast of characters that include Pete (Mark Duplass), Rodney (Nick Kroll), Jenny (Katie Aselton), Andre (Paul Scheer), Kevin (Stephen Rannazzisi), and Taco (Jon Lajoie). Amid all the personal struggles and responsibilities that the friends have going on in their own lives, the group always makes time for their fantasy leagues to an overly competitive degree. The show's semi-improvised style and crude humor made the series a hidden gem that greatly entertained audiences with the characters' questionable antics and wacky relationships. All seven seasons are available to stream on Hulu.

Watch on Hulu

Silicon Valley (2014-2019): Another geeky workplace is none other than the computer coding startup of Pied Piper in the HBO series Silicon Valley. The show follows Richard Hendricks (Thomas Middleditch), a programmer and engineer, who breaks off from the tech company Hooli after developing an impressive data compression algorithm in his own app project. He and his programmer friends, Nelson "Bighead" Bighetti (Josh Brener), Bertram Gilfoyle (Martin Starr), and Dinesh Chugtai (Kumail Nanjiani), all band together to build the company from the ground up, despite the cutthroat competition from other tech companies. The show's satirical take on the ever-expanding tech industry and its culture made for some witty and quirky comedy throughout its six-season run. The series can be streamed on HBO Max.

Watch on HBO Max