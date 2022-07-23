Mythic Quest is the kind of show that is shockingly sweet and brings such heart with it despite the fact that the characters we're following along with might not be the best people. Starring Rob McElhenney, Charlotte Nicdao, Danny Pudi, and an absolutely amazing cast, the series is one that is so good that you often forget you're watching a show about video game developers. They're all a mess and all so uniquely bizarre in their own way but you care about them all so deeply that when you have episodes that take you into their personal lives, you care.

Fans eagerly awaiting new episodes don't have to wait any longer for their first look, as Apple TV+ has released the brand-new trailer for Season 3. The trailer sees Ian and Poppy dealing with the consequences that came from leaving Mythic Quest behind last season, and venturing out on their own at their newly-formed GrimPop Studios.

The season looks to have all the humor, heart, and geekiness of the first two seasons, which is already a good sign. And while there are definitely bumps on the road — the metaverse! NFTs! — there are also fun surprises and guest stars, including Joe Manginello who, as it turns out, is a huge fan of Ian's!

Image via Apple TV+

We knew before SDCC that F. Murray Abraham would not be returning for the third season as C.W. Longbottom and given how the show treated his arc in season 2, it was a nice bow on him as a character. But it does mean that the company needs a new writer for the games and that there will be at least one new character in the mix but getting to see anything from the upcoming season of Mythic Quest is a treat for fans of the Apple TV+ series.

What's so incredible about Mythic Quest is that on paper, it doesn't seem like the kind of comedy that can emotionally wreck you. And then the show does things like "A Dark Quiet Death", which brought Jake Johnson into a guest starring role, and it is one of the greatest episodes of the series and is all just completely separate from the crew we know and love. But it was so emotional and beautifully written that you still cared despite it being a stand-alone thing.

We don't know the extent of what Season 3 will bring, of course, but the trailer is a pretty good indicator that we're in for a wild, heartfelt, laugh-out-loud funny ride. Check it out below: