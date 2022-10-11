A rivalry is brewing in the trailer for the highly anticipated third season return of Apple TV+’s Mythic Quest. The show recently set its comeback date for November 11, which marks well over a year since the second season of the series bowed out. With today’s trailer teasing the next 10 episodes, the anticipation is only building more for the tomfoolery about to play out in the celebrated comedy.

Centered around a fictional video game company, the end of the second season saw the company’s founder and creative director Ian Grimm (Rob McElhenney) as well as its lead engineer and co-creative director Poppy Li (Charlotte Nicdao) depart in hopes of building a new success of their own. With Ian as cocky as ever, the trailer opens on the duo as they set out to make their new studio a money making juggernaut. Finding himself as the new leader of Mythic Quest, David Hornsby’s David Brittlesbee is also seen stepping up to the plate and filling in the massive shoes previously worn by Ian and Poppy.

We also see the joyous return of Brad Bakshi (Danny Pudi), who’s coming out of a stint in prison after being jailed for insider trading. Bringing even more laughs, there’s going to be a storyline that centers around the origins of Mythic Quest making their way into a big screen telling with Joe Manganiello starring as Ian - something that the company’s founder is less than thrilled about. The trailer promises that the third season is ready to bring the hijinks that made audiences fall in love with the series in the first place.

Image via Apple TV+

The tone of the production is dotted with that of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, which tracks as McElhenney and Charlie Day serve as co-creators for both shows. It’s Always Sunny scribe Megan Ganz is also involved in Mythic Quest, tying it all together for fans who can’t seem to get enough of the wacky and over-the-top plotlines. McElhenney and Day also join as executive producers, representing their RCG, alongside 3Arts’ Michael Rotenberg and Nicholas Frenkel, Ubisoft Film and Television’s Jason Altman, Danielle Kreinik, and Gérard Guillemot, as well as Hornsby and Ganz.

Check out the Season 3 trailer below and keep scrolling for the official synopsis.

Here’s the synopsis: