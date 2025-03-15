Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Mythic Quest Season 4, Episode 8.There has always been a significant amount of overlap between Mythic Quest and It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia. Mythic Quest was created by Always Sunny's Charlie Day, Megan Ganz, and Rob McElhenney. It also has McElhenney and David Hornsby among the main cast, and has had a number of Always Sunny guest stars on the show, including Andrew Friedman, Michael Naughton, and Alanna Ubach. Now, Mythic Quest has given Always Sunny fans another exciting piece of overlap, because Charlie Day has finally made a cameo in the show.

In a recent interview with Collider, Ganz said that the reason that Day hadn't been in Mythic Quest yet was that next to McElhenney and Hornsby, it would be too much like recreating It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia. Now, though, he has made an appearance in the latest of Mythic Quest's iconic departure episodes, and it's the perfect role for him in the series. Each of the departure episodes so far has been a piece of backstory for someone connected to the game in some way. This episode takes place in the present, though, as Pootie_Shoe (Elisha Henig, who also wrote the episode) celebrates his seventeenth birthday. Day plays Pootie's manager, Spencer, and he ultimately has a major impact on the episode.

Charlie Day is Pootie_Shoe's Manager in 'Mythic Quest's Season 4 Departure Episode

Image via Apple TV+

Mythic Quest's Season 4 departure episode, "Rebrand," opens with Pootie giving a live stream on his channel for his birthday. He sounds very happy and confident while talking about the celebration that is to come, and he uses the opportunity to promote a brand of jerky that he's sponsoring. After Pootie logs off, though, it is clear that this is just a façade. He spits out the jerky that he's promoting, and then he snaps at his mom, Shannon (Alanna Ubach), for trying to celebrate his birthday. Pootie leaves his birthday pancakes untouched as he rushes off to meet with his management team, already planning to make some major changes in his rush to grow up. He wants to drop the "Shoe" from his name, and he wants to change his rating system as well.

Spencer is initially introduced as this loud and overly enthusiastic person, but that persona starts to slip away when he has to step up as the voice of reason. When Pootie wants to get out of his contract with Cold Alliance, Spencer points out that that would cost $10 million. Unfortunately, Pootie sees this as a challenge, and this leads him to challenge another streamer, LOL_Trevor (Tyler Lawrence Gray), to a televised fight, in order to gain views (and therefore the money as well). Throughout the episode, Spencer continues to be the grounded one who points out to Pootie what a bad idea this is, while also trying to protect Pootie's brand.

'Mythic Quest' Gives Charlie Day a Fantastic Monologue as Spencer

Image via Apple TV+

Pootie loses the fight, of course, but he gets the money, so he considers the whole ordeal a success. Soon after Pootie wakes up, he visits Spencer at his house to ask about getting out of his contract. Pootie shows up when Spencer and his wife, Cheryl (Hilty Bowen), are having a heated argument. Spencer maintains his casual and professional persona, but he suddenly gets serious when Pootie asks him about the contract. Spencer says that it's ultimately Pootie's decision to make, but he also gives him a much-needed reality check.

Spencer points out how Pootie thinks that he is ready to be an adult, and that Pootie is rushing to get his life started. Spencer reflects on what Pootie's future life will look like, in a way where he is really talking to Pootie about his own life. He tells Pootie that he will meet someone and fall in love, get married, buy a house, have a kid, and have the perfect life. Then reality will hit, no matter what it looks like, whether it be heartbreak or financial troubles. Spencer also says that Pootie could go through what happened to him, which was that his kid got sick, and that he now has to worry about his child while dealing with medical bills and marital problems.

Charlie Day's acting is phenomenal in this monologue, delivering such a gut punch of a story in such a subtle and poignant way. It ends on a funny note as well, with Spencer sending Pootie away, and then with Cheryl revealing that Spencer actually won money betting against Pootie. This monologue is exactly what Pootie needs to hear, so he gives up on his goals of getting emancipated and getting out of his contract, and he decides to act his age for now. This monologue also reflects a major theme in Mythic Quest this season: the way that many characters — mainly Ian (Rob McElhenney) and Poppy (Charlotte Nicdao) – have been dealing with the conflict of whether or not to make real, lasting changes in their lives.

'Mythic Quest's Pootie-Focused Episode Fits Perfectly Into Season 4