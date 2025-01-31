The hit sitcom Mythic Quest has returned for its fourth season, promising more laughs and more chaos within the offices of Mythic Quest Studios. The show, created by It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia stars Rob McElhenney and Charlie Day, alongside It's Always Sunny executive producer Megan Ganz, debuted in 2020 to critical and audience acclaim alike. The series has been praised for its satirical depiction of the gaming industry that maintains a tricky balance between hilarious and sincere, complete with excellent writing and endearing characters.

The comedy series follows the head of Mythic Quest Studios, Ian Grimm (McElhenney), as he and best friend Poppy Li (Charlotte Nicdao) navigate the treacherous waters of the gaming industry as they struggle to keep their incredibly successful MMORPG Mythic Quest on top, finding new ways to keep their game relevant, all the while maintaining their lives both inside and outside the office doors. Mythic Quest, above all else, is a show about Ian and Poppy's friendship, chronicling these two intelligent besties with a shared passion for gaming, and the ups and downs of their creative endeavors.

Is 'Mythic Quest' Season 4 Streaming?

Yes, it certainly is! Mythic Quest is streaming exclusively on Apple TV+. Whether you're a newcomer or a longtime fan returning for the latest adventures of the Mythic Quest team, you can watch all four seasons of the series on Apple's streaming service right now. The hit sitcom keeps great company on Apple TV+, joining the ranks as one of the streamer's flagship series, alongside excellent shows like the Adam Scott-starring psychological drama, Severance and the Emmy-winning sports comedy, Ted Lasso. Apple TV+ may not be the most talked-about streamer when it comes to original content, but they've consistently housed a slew of wonderful series that captivate both critics and general audiences.

For those who have yet to purchase an Apple TV+ subscription, prices start at $9.99/month, after a 7-day free trial. It should also be noted that, at least as of writing, Apple TV+ does not have ad support like many fellow streaming services do, such as Disney+, Hulu, Peacock and Netflix. This gives the streamer a small advantage when considering the most cost-effective streaming options.

When Will 'Mythic Quest' Season 4 Release?

Mythic Quest season 4 began airing on January 29, 2025, with the first two episodes of the season dropping on Apple TV+. The show will air weekly, releasing a new episode every Wednesday, promptly at 12am ET / 9pm PT. Season 4 of Mythic Quest will consist of 10 episodes, roughly the same number of previous seasons, give or take an episode or two.

Can You Watch 'Mythic Quest' Season 4 Without Apple TV+?

Unfortunately for those without an Apple TV+ subscription, there is no way to watch Mythic Quest without Apple TV+.

Watch the Trailer for 'Mythic Quest' Season 4

The official trailer for Mythic Quest season 4 (which can be viewed above) brings back all of your favorite characters as Ian and Poppy try to merge their latest project with their popular MMORPG. The trailer does a great job of offering up what fans love about the show, from its quirky characters to its chaotic workplace antics, teasing what's surely to be another great season of Apple TV+'s hilarious series.

Collider's own Jeff Ewing reviewed Mythic Quest season 4, referring to it as the best one yet. Ewing had this to say about the latest season:

"Now, Mythic Quest is back with a fourth season that proves the series has never been better. In Season 4, Mythic Quest finds wildly new situations within and without gaming to provide fresh and exceptional opportunities for its cast and characters, resulting in the continuation of one of the most charming shows on TV."

A short synopsis for Mystic Quest season 4 reads as follows:

"The reunited team at Mythic Quest confronts new challenges amongst a changing video game landscape as stars rise, egos clash, relationships bloom and everyone tries to have a little more work life balance."

What's the Episode Schedule for 'Mythic Quest' Season 4?

For those looking for a detailed episode breakdown for Mythic Quest season 4, look no further than the helpful guide below.

Episode: Title: Release Date: 1 "Boundaries" Wednesday, January 29, 2025 2 "1000%" Wednesday, January 29, 2025 3 "Breakthrough" Wednesday, February 5, 2025 4 TBA Wednesday, February 12, 2025 5 TBA Wednesday, February 19, 2025 6 TBA Wednesday, February 26, 2025 7 TBA Wednesday, March 5, 2025 8 TBA Wednesday, March 12, 2025 9 TBA Wednesday, March 19, 2025 10 TBA Wednesday, March 26, 2025

Other Great Shows to Watch If You Love 'Mythic Quest'

For those who've already caught up to Mythic Quest and are looking to scratch that workplace comedy itch, here are three great shows to satisfy your craving.

'Silicon Valley' (2014-2019)

Now streaming on Max, Mike Judge-created series Silicon Valley follows Silicon Valley engineer Richard Hendricks (Thomas Middleditch) as he and his friends try to launch their own company in a high-tech landscape. Co-starring T.J. Miller (Deadpool), Josh Brener (The Last of Us), Martin Starr (Spider-Man: Homecoming), and Kumail Nanjiani (The Big Sick), the series thrived on Mike Judge's signature comedic stylings, making for a clever satire of Silicon Valley big shots while also managing to just be a great comedic series in itself. With fun characters and consistently hilarious writing, Silicon Valley is a must-watch for any comedy fan.

'Abbott Elementary' (2021-)

While the show has remained one of the most-watched and buzzed-about comedy series on television since its debut in 2021, there is a reason why ABC's Abbott Elementary is so widely adored by many. The show follows a group of teachers at an elementary school as they push back against daunting odds to help their students succeed in life, meanwhile dealing with all the typical turmoil teachers find themselves confronting on a daily basis. Quinta Brunson and Tyler James Williams headline a superb ensemble cast who play off of each other beautifully in a show which manages to keep finding new ways to stay fresh and relevant.

'English Teacher' (2024-)

On the topic of excellent workplace comedies centered on teachers, here is another excellent one to add to your watchlist. FX's English Teacher follows gay high school teacher Evan (played by the show's creator, Brian Jordan Alvarez) who, alongside his co-workers, struggles to keep afloat amidst a constantly-evolving social landscape and the impossible demands of their students, as well as their parents. The show is sincere in its comedy and tries to tackle some very serious issues in the teaching field in the modern day, all the while charming with its more conventional workplace antics and back-and-forth banter between the show's endearing characters. English Teacher is one of 2024's best new series, and with both a killer soundtrack and a top-notch ensemble, there is very little not to love about this workplace comedy.